Former couple Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have settled out of court their long-running legal dispute over the French winery Chateau Miraval.

“We have settled out of court in the best interests of our family and will not be commenting further,” they said in a joint statement.

Chateau Miraval, a wine estate in France, was purchased by Pitt and Jolie in 2008. The former couple also married there in 2014. They separated in 2016, with their divorce finalized in late 2024.

In 2022, Pitt sued Jolie after the actress sold her stake in the winery to a company owned by a Russian billionaire. Pitt claimed the sale violated an agreement between them that neither could sell their shares without the other’s consent.

Jolie subsequently filed a countersuit, denying that such an agreement existed. She also accused Pitt of refusing to buy her share unless she signed a non-disclosure agreement intended to prevent her from discussing his alleged abuse of her and their children during a private jet trip in 2016. Pitt has denied the allegations. / TRC S