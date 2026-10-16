Brad Pitt, Ines go on a date at James Blake concert

Brad Pitt, 62, was spotted holding hands with his girlfriend, Ines de Ramon, 33, as they left James Blake’s concert in Paris on Oct. 12.

The Oscar-winning actor was first linked to de Ramon, a jewelry designer, in November 2022. They made their first public appearance together at the 2024 British Grand Prix.

Last month, de Ramon was also frequently seen accompanying Pitt on the red carpet during the promotional tour for his film “Heart of the Beast.”

De Ramon divorced “The Vampire Diaries” actor Paul Wesley in February 2024. However, during their three-year marriage, the couple did not have any children. / TRC S