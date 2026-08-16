Brad Pitt opens up about his journey with sobriety

HOLLYWOOD actor Brad Pitt has spoken about returning to drinking alcohol after maintaining sobriety for seven years.

In an interview with Esquire, the 62-year-old actor acknowledged that he has started drinking again, but said he now approaches it differently and in a more restrained manner.

“I was sober for seven years. And then I got back off the wagon,” Pitt said, adding that he is now “drinking in a more restrained manner,” according to TMZ.

Pitt also recognized the importance of being mindful about his drinking at his age.

“I have to be professional about it,” he said

The actor credited fellow Hollywood star Bradley Cooper with helping him stop drinking during a difficult period in his life following his separation from ex-wife Angelina Jolie.

Pitt reportedly attended Alcoholics Anonymous meetings for more than a year as part of his journey toward sobriety.

He chose not to elaborate on whether his struggles were connected to his children, simply saying, “Family stuff. We could leave it at that.” / TRC S