Branded real estate enters new phase

THE Philippines’ branded real estate market is entering a new phase, with developers exploring opportunities beyond residential towers and into hospitality, dining, wellness, private clubs, entertainment and other lifestyle spaces.

Robbie Antonio, chief executive officer of Resident Branding, said the growing interest in branded developments reflects a broader shift in how consumers view property, with design, identity and experience becoming increasingly important alongside location and physical specifications.

“The next frontier for branded real estate may not be limited to residences,” Antonio said. “There is room to imagine how hospitality, dining, private clubs, wellness, entertainment and lifestyle spaces can be shaped by strong brand identities.”

Antonio said the opportunity is to translate cultural and creative brands into physical environments where branding goes beyond logos and aesthetics and becomes part of how spaces are used and experienced.

He cited potential concepts such as a café-lounge developed with a music or culture publication, where programming, sound and atmosphere form part of the offering, or a hotel developed with a media, fashion or lifestyle brand where storytelling and curation shape the guest experience.

From branded towers to lifestyle spaces

Antonio’s real estate career has centered on branded and design-led developments in the Philippines and the United States.

Through his work in New York and with affiliated companies in the Philippines, he has been involved in projects that brought international architects, designers and luxury brands into residential real estate, including The Centurion in Manhattan, The Milano Residences with Versace Home interiors, Century Spire with Daniel Libeskind and Armani/Casa and Acqua Livingstone with MissoniHome.

His earlier projects in the Philippines, including Acqua and Azure, also incorporated resort-style amenities and destination-inspired environments, pointing to a model in which residential developments are positioned around broader lifestyle experiences.

Antonio said the evolution reflects changing expectations among property buyers and consumers, who increasingly look at how a development fits into their lifestyles rather than simply its physical attributes.

“Branding works when it shapes behavior and experience,” he said. “It has to influence how people move through a space, how they use it and why they return to it.”

Growing role of cultural brands

Resident Branding’s platform covers branded luxury developments, resorts, hotels, retail spaces, affordable housing and other property segments.

Antonio said future projects could increasingly draw on intellectual property and identities from media, music, fashion, wellness, entertainment and publishing.

Rather than using these brands primarily as design elements, he said they could become integral to a property’s programming, services and overall experience.

This could expand the potential market for branded real estate, particularly as developers seek ways to differentiate projects in an increasingly competitive property sector.

The model also raises the importance of maintaining consistency between the brand and the actual experience delivered by the property, Antonio said.

“Branded developments are not new,” he said. “The next step is immersion — where hospitality, dining, wellness and entertainment are not add-ons, but part of the core idea.”

For developers, this means branded real estate could increasingly require closer integration among architecture, design, hospitality, operations and programming.

“The market is becoming more sophisticated,” Antonio said. “People can tell when something is just a name and when it is a real experience.”

The challenge, he added, is to create concepts that are authentic, useful and capable of sustaining consumer engagement over the long term.

Colliers Philippines earlier said foreign and international hotel and residential brands are expanding across the Philippines, driven by tourism recovery and rising demand for luxury real estate.

In the hospitality space, reports said foreign-branded hotels are expected to comprise nearly half of the nearly 2,000 new rooms to be completed annually from 2026 to 2029. Metro Manila — including the Bay Area, Quezon City and Makati central business district — accounts for 71 percent of new supply, but brands are also expanding in provincial hotspots such as Cebu, Pampanga, Bohol, Zambales, Laguna and Cagayan de Oro.

In previous interviews, organizers of the PropertyGuru Philippines Property Awards said branded residences are a growing product category gaining traction in the Philippine property market.

“The brand gives people confidence. They feel safe because it is an international brand that is managing their property,” said Jules Kay, general manager of PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards and Events. / KOC