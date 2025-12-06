Brazil, Portugal clash in Fifa Futsal Women’s Finals

HISTORY is on the line as powerhouses Brazil and Portugal duel for the coveted trophy of the inaugural Fifa Futsal Women’s World Cup Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025.

The world No. 1 Brazilians and the No.3 Portuguese, who were magnificent in disposing of their respective semifinal rivals Spain (4-1) and Argentina (7-1) last Friday, set the PhilSports Arena ablaze at 7:30 p.m.

Preceding the seismic title confrontation is the battle for third at 5 p.m. between the No. 2 Spaniards and the No. 6 Argentines, who are determined to end their campaigns in the prestigious event backed by the Philippine Sports Commission and Philippine Football Federation on a bright note.

Both Brazil and Portugal wade into the final showdown riding the momentum of a fiery five-game streak dating back to group play.

“I expect an extremely difficult game against Brazil. Firstly, because it’s a World Cup final, and secondly because Brazil’s individual quality is extremely amazing and it goes together with all their experience,” said Portugal’s goalkeeper Ana Catarina Pereira.

“Portugal is a great side. They’re a team with really quick and talented players. We’ll have to analyze every little detail. Our marking will have to be spot on and we’ll have to play our own game, like we have been. I think it’s a great game for the spectators. It will be a great final,” her Brazilian counterpart Bianca said.

The marquee matchup features some of the best players in women’s futsal today, such as Emilly, Amandinha, Ana Luiza and Debora Vanin of Brazil and Lidia Moreira, Fifo and Janice Silva for Portugal, who also have stakes in the race for the Golden Boot and Gold Ball awards. / RSC from PSC