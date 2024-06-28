Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu seminar in July

MASTERS world champion Rene Lopez imparts his vast knowledge in the sport Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu (BJJ) in a two-day seminar on July 18 and July 20, 2024 at the third floor of Robinsons Galleria Cebu.

Lopez will be teaching techniques in Gi on the first day and No-Gi on the second day.

Lopez will be sharing his insights and hands-on training in the seminar, which is open to all local BJJ practitioners.

“This a great chance for local grapplers to learn from Professor Rene. I trained with him briefly when I was in Las Vegas and it really opened up my game and expanded my knowledge in jiu-jitsu,” Strive CCA head trainer Lemuel Maglinte told SunStar Cebu.

Registration is pegged at P1,800 for the one-day seminar and P3,000 for the two-day seminar.

Lopez is world-renowned BJJ blackbelt and considered as one of the most active blackbelts.

He has numerous accolades that includes being a 2022 International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation (IBJJF) Worlds Masters champion, IBJJF Nashville Open champion, IBJJF San Jose Open champion, Long Beach Open champion, Jiu-Jitsu World League-Las Vegas champion, IBJJF Foley Open champion, IBJJF Houston Open champion, IBJJF Mexico Open Absolute champion, IBJJF Masters LA Grand Slam champion, a two-time Masters World silver medalist, European Championship medalist and a No-Gi Worlds medalist.

Lopez, the founder of Jiu-Jitsu Methods, also mentors world-class grapplers like ONE Championship Submission Grappling titleholder Mikey Musemeci.

Strive CCA is also under the wing of Rene Lopez. Strive CCA is headed by Maglinte, who also trained with Lopez in Las Vegas. / EKA