Bread scatter on the road after passenger jeepney hit a mobile bakery

SEVERAL pieces of malunggay bread were scattered on the road after a passenger jeepney crashed into a parked motorcycle and a mobile bakery.

The incident took place along Salinas Drive, Barangay Lahug, Cebu City, past 5 a.m. on Thursday, June 13, 2024.

A 34-year-old call center agent named Tonton from Barangay Guadalupe, Cebu City, claimed that he was about to get off his motorcycle to buy malunggay pandesal when a passenger jeepney driven by a certain Rodelo, 34, collided with his bike and pushed it against the mobile bakery, causing the pandesal bread to fall off its shelf and into the street.

"Wala pa gani ko makanaug sa motor, mipaka lag kalit unya nalagpot nako kay gibanggaan nami sa multicab," Tonton said.

(Before I could even get off the motorcycle, the multicab crashed into us, sending me flying).

According to alias Ken, 24, driver of a mobile bakery, he was also thrown into the Naga tree nearby due to the strong impact.

Even after getting cuts on his hands and forehead, Ken refused to go to the hospital and carried on selling bread since no one could replace him.

Rodelo acknowledged that he passed out while driving, something he claimed to do frequently, especially when he is tired.

He added that he was only able to get more than four hours of sleep on Thursday between after midnight and after four in the morning, and at 5 a.m. he drove again.

"Ang ako unta’ng plano kay matug usa ko didto sa Campo, wala naman nuon ko kaabot nabangga naman nuon ko," Rodelo said.

(My plan was to sleep near the camp, but I got into an accident before getting there).

However, after Rodelo vowed to pay for the damage, both sides decided to resolve the issue amicably. (AYB, TPT)