Breaking Bad, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms clash over ratings

FANS of "Breaking Bad" and "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms" are locked in an unexpected IMDb rivalry after the latter’s recent success challenged the legacy of the former’s highest-rated episode.

For nearly 13 years, "Breaking Bad" episode “Ozymandias” held a rare perfect 10/10 user rating on IMDb, making it one of television’s most acclaimed episodes.

However, after "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms" released the episode “In the Name of the Mother,” which also scored a 10/10, fan communities began debating which show deserves the top spot.

The heated exchange led to waves of low ratings for both episodes, with accusations of review-bombing circulating online. (NPG)