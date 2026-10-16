‘Breaking Bad’ actor dies at 34

Actor RJ Mitte, known for his role in the hit television series “Breaking Bad,” has died at the age of 34.

He was known for playing Walter White Jr., the son of Bryan Cranston’s character in the series. In real life, Mitte has cerebral palsy.

His talent management agency confirmed his death in Brownsville, Texas, on October 12, 2026.

“It is with profound sadness that we share the tragic passing of beloved actor, philanthropist, and passionate disability rights advocate RJ Mitte,” the agency said in a statement.

“Breaking Bad” aired from 2008 to 2013 and won 16 Emmy Awards, including Outstanding Drama Series. / TRC S