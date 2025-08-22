Breaking new ground: 15th Binisaya International Film Festival

Founded in 2009 by a group of passionate local filmmakers, the Binisaya Film Festival has carved out a unique space for Cebuano cinema. With a mission to cultivate a distinctly Cebuano sensibility, this festival provides a platform for Bisaya films alongside global cinema, free from the constraints of commercial interests.

Over the years, it has become a vibrant hub for discussions about the future of Cebuano filmmaking, welcoming industry heavyweights like RA Rivera, John Torres and Jade Castro to share their insights.

Now celebrating its 15th edition, the Binisaya International Film Festival kicked off on Aug. 17, 2025 at Robinsons Galleria Cebu’s Cinema. This year’s lineup includes films showcased under the BINISAYA World and BINISAYA Shoot Out categories, emphasizing both local narratives and international productions. The festival runs until Aug. 24, with an online screening of short films available on the EXIT page on YouTube.

One of the highlights of this year’s film festival is the premiere of “Diring Dapita,” a unique 24-hour shootout film that challenges seven teams of Cebuano filmmakers to create segments inspired by the seven deadly sins—all within the span of a single day. In a twist from previous years, filmmakers this time faced a new challenge: they had just five hours for production and five hours for post-production. This innovative format not only tests the creativity of the filmmakers but also reflects the festival’s commitment to pushing boundaries in Philippine cinema.

“I found it challenging as hell to shoot and edit a film within 10 hours, not to mention the amount of factors that our team faced within those 10 hours. But now looking back at it, the pressure and exhaustion was kinda worth it; it was just a fun overall experience.” shared by a director from the film “Gluttony” from team ANYWYS.

The festival’s structure is inclusive, featuring sections like Binisaya Shorts for Bisayan filmmakers worldwide, Binisaya Horizon for non-Cebuano films from across the Philippines, and Binisaya World for international entries. Open to both students and non-students, the festival embraces a wide range of cinematic forms, including narrative films, documentaries, animations, and experimental works.

From Aug.18 to 21, the festival will host an EXIT Online Screening, showcasing a variety of short films.

On Aug. 22 at 3 PM at the Kabilin Center, attendees can participate in BINISAYA Talks, featuring discussions with the FDCP, Jason Tan Liwag, Arvin Belarmino, and a panel moderated by Mariya Lim. The day will conclude with Punko Punko Night, where filmmakers will gather to share their experiences.

The festival continues on Aug. 23, starting at 10 AM with The Shorts of Arvin at Lawak Sinehan and screenings of BINISAYA Shorts and BINISAYA Horizons at Robinsons Galleria. Later, Atua Is The Night will be showcased at Atua Midtown.

The festival wraps up on Aug. 24, with a closing screening of “Kataw” and “Blind Date Pinikas” at 1 p.m. at Robinsons Galleria, followed by the Award Show at 4 p.m. and the FDCP Filmmakers Night.

As the Binisaya International Film Festival continues to evolve, it remains a beacon for aspiring filmmakers and cinephiles alike, celebrating the rich tapestry of Cebuano culture while forging connections with the global film community. The closing and awarding ceremony on Aug. 24 promises to be a fitting conclusion to a festival that has been breaking new ground in Philippine cinema since its inception.