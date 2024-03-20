Breaking the mold: Andrea Tan empowers women in real estate

“I can say that my journey into the real estate industry wasn’t an accident waiting to happen,” Tan remarked candidly. Her transition into the field was not without its challenges; it was fueled by passion and supported by a network of believers which gave her the push to forge further ahead.

When asked about embracing the “girl boss” mindset, Andrea emphasized the organic evolution of her leadership role. “Becoming a ‘girl boss’ was not deliberate for me,” she said. “It came naturally without me being conscious about becoming a ‘boss.’ I just worked hard and wanted others to work as hard so that all of us would share the same view on top.”

Throughout her career, Andrea encountered formidable forces in the traditionally male-dominated industry. Rather than viewing these challenges as insurmountable barriers, she approached them as opportunities for growth.

One defining moment in her journey came when her first corporation was betrayed by individuals she trusted. Despite the setback, she resolved to lead by example and rebuild what was lost. “That determination sustained Steeple Real Estate Brokerage Corporation,” she reflected, “which is turning 5 this year, with several awards attached to its name.”

Her leadership philosophy revolves around empowerment and collaboration, rather than hierarchy. Tan empowers her colleagues by letting them focus on their personal aspirations. She advocates for equality, removing any notion about gender in the equation of success.

When asked about her vision for the future of the industry, she emphasized the importance of women empowerment in the workforce. She envisions a professionalized industry where men and women are provided equal opportunities.

In closing, she offered words of encouragement to aspiring real estate professionals, urging them to capitalize on their strengths and remain steadfast in their pursuit of success.

As we celebrate Women’s Month, Andrea Tan’s story serves as a beacon of inspiration for aspiring woman in the real estate field, reminding us that with unwavering determination and resilience, women can conquer any challenge and shape the future of the industry.