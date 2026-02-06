Breakout singer-songwriter Luke Chiang releases debut album Typhoon

TAIWANESE-AMERICAN singer-songwriter Luke Chiang has released his long-awaited debut album, Typhoon, marking a significant return after a years-long hiatus caused by a vocal condition that temporarily left him unable to sing.

Released following his gradual comeback in 2025, Typhoon documents a period shaped by loss, recovery and self-redefinition. The album traces Chiang’s journey through questions of identity, family, love and self-doubt, reflecting both emotional turbulence and the slow process of rebuilding confidence as an artist.

The project takes its name from a defining moment six years ago, when Chiang visited Taiwan during typhoon season. While the storm itself did not cause his vocal condition, the timing became symbolic of the upheaval that followed. Forced into silence at the height of his momentum, Chiang entered an extended period away from music. Typhoon revisits that chapter, framing it as a coming-of-age story marked by vulnerability, patience and resilience.

The album features collaborations with a range of emerging artists, including Filipino-Norwegian singer HILLARI, Filipino-American artists Albert Posis and Jesse Barrera and Bren Joy. Its focus track, “me & u,” a duet with HILLARI, explores choosing commitment despite mutual insecurity. Built on warm synths, understated bass lines and restrained vocals, the song leans into an indie R&B-pop sound that feels intimate and unforced.

Typhoon follows the momentum of Chiang’s recent singles “terrible4u,” “what can i do?” and “say that!,” which gained traction across regional streaming platforms and introduced his music to a wider Southeast Asian audience. Since his return, Chiang’s steady output and emotional candor have resonated with listeners navigating similar themes of uncertainty and growth.

Before his hiatus, Chiang quietly built a global following through early tracks such as “May I Ask,” “Paragraphs” and “Shouldn’t Be,” known for their blend of R&B, soul and modern pop. He now records more than 2.5 million monthly listeners on Spotify and has been listed among the top 100 progressive R&B artists globally by Chartmetric. His strongest listenership remains in Southeast Asia, with Indonesia, the Philippines, Malaysia, Thailand, Taiwan and Singapore ranking among his top markets.

With Typhoon, Chiang delivers his most personal work to date — less a dramatic comeback than a measured reintroduction. The album stands as a record of recovery and renewal, signaling an artist fully re-engaging with his craft and audience, on his own terms.