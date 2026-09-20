Brent Manalo clears the air with Darren Espanto over on-air jokes

“PINOY Big Brother: Celebrity Collab Edition” Big Winner Brent Manalo assured fans that he and Darren Espanto are on good terms.

According to Brent, he and Darren, along with their fellow “It’s Showtime” co-hosts, are already used to this kind of humor.

“Things get even worse behind the camera. Maybe we were just surprised that we ended up saying those things live on cam.

“But no, there’s no hard feelings, no anything,” Brent said in an interview with Pep.ph.

“Actually, Darren, even though he didn’t have to apologize, still apologized to me. And I told him he didn’t need to because we’re perfectly fine.”

Brent also said he is open to constructive criticism, but he cannot accept remarks intended solely to hurt him. / TRC S