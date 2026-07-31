Brent Manalo opposes Pax Silica project

FOLLOWING Winwyn Marquez, “Pinoy Big Brother: Celebrity Collab Edition” Big Winner Brent Manalo has also spoken out against the controversial Pax Silica project.

The actor and “It’s Showtime” host posted on X to express his opposition to the proposed development.

Pax Silica is a planned artificial intelligence and semiconductor industrial hub in New Clark City, Tarlac. Like many residents of the province, Manalo said he opposes the project because of its potential impact on local communities.

“NO TO PAX SILICA. Tarlac heavily relies on agriculture for its sustenance, and many of our farmers could be relocated and lose their livelihoods because of this,” Manalo wrote on social media.

“And this is just one of the many risks it poses. The 1,600-hectare AI hub promises to be innovative, but at what cost?”

Manalo also raised the issue during an episode of “It’s Showtime.” “Many people don’t know about this, Meme. What’s happening now is that the Pax Silica project could take over 1,600 hectares of land if it pushes through.”

Pax Silica is a joint venture between the Philippines and the United States that aims to develop a 1,600-hectare artificial intelligence and technology hub in Tarlac.

The government says the project will generate jobs for Filipinos and strengthen the country’s position as a regional hub for AI development.

However, critics argue that the project could affect the country’s clean water supply and have harmful effects on the environment./ TRC