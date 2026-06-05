Brewing a filipino brand against the odds

In 2007, Steve Benitez thought he had failed.

The founder of Bo’s Coffee still remembers the night his finance head walked into his office with grim news: the company had only one month of cash left but eight months’ worth of financial obligations.

“I still remember that feeling. A chill ran through my entire body and I froze that night,” Benitez recalled during his keynote address at the Cebu Business Month’s Investment and Entrepreneurship Summit on Thursday, June 4, 2026. “For the next three weeks, I slept for only about one to two hours a day.”

At home, the entrepreneur quietly carried the burden alone. His three children were just five, two and one year old. Each night, he would check on them as they slept and wrestle with the possibility that the business he had built might not survive.

“That year was both the toughest year of my entrepreneurial life, yet also the most transformational,” he said.

Nearly two decades later, Bo’s Coffee has grown from a small Cebu-based coffee shop into one of the Philippines’ most recognizable homegrown coffee brands. But Benitez said the public often sees only the success stories and overlooks the struggles that define entrepreneurship.

“What they don’t see are the sleepless nights, the fear, the uncertainty, the moments when you feel completely alone,” he said. “Entrepreneurship is never a straight line. It is unpredictable. It is a journey filled with very high highs and very low lows.”

Finding strength in being local

When Bo’s Coffee was established in Cebu, it entered a market increasingly dominated by global coffee chains armed with larger capital, stronger systems and internationally recognized brands.

Benitez admitted there were moments when he questioned whether a Filipino coffee brand could compete against multinational giants.

“Can a Filipino brand really stand beside global giants? Can local coffee really compete against better-known imported beans?” he recalled asking himself.

Over time, however, he discovered that being smaller and local could be an advantage.

“While others were selling coffee, we were telling a Filipino story,” he said. “We built relationships with local farmers, promoted Philippine coffee origins and believed that Filipino products deserved a place on the global stage.”

That mission evolved beyond selling beverages. Bo’s Coffee positioned itself as a platform for showcasing Filipino coffee farmers, local coffee origins and national pride.

According to Benitez, purpose became one of the company’s most valuable assets.

“When a business becomes bigger than profit, people begin to rally around it. Customers feel it, employees feel it, partners feel it. Eventually, the market feels it.”

Lessons from crisis

The financial scare of 2007 also reshaped how Benitez approached leadership.

One of his most important lessons was learning to pause rather than panic during a crisis.

“The worst decisions are made in panic,” he said. “Clarity rarely comes in chaos.”

Once emotions settled, he discovered the company’s problems were not rooted in its brand or profitability but in operational weaknesses.

“I did not invest in the back end. I kept investing in the front end and opening stores,” he said.

The experience taught him to focus on identifying the real problem rather than becoming attached to preconceived solutions.

“The most dangerous moment in my career was not when I did not know the answer. It was when I thought I had the answer,” he said. “That certainty, that emotional attachment to my own solution, if unchecked, becomes something very dangerous. There’s a word for that. It’s called ego.”

Building for the long game

Another principle that guided Bo’s Coffee’s growth was what Benitez calls the “infinite game” mindset, inspired by leadership author Simon Sinek.

Instead of chasing short-term victories, he began evaluating decisions through a long-term lens.

“Entrepreneurship is not a sprint. It is not even a marathon. It is an infinite game,” he said. “The goal is not simply to win. The goal is to stay in the game the longest.”

That philosophy encouraged discipline, particularly when opportunities for diversification emerged.

“We entrepreneurs don’t fail from lack of opportunity. We fail from distraction,” Benitez said.

For him, mastering the core business means reaching a point where operations can function independently and financial performance becomes predictable.

Only then, he said, should entrepreneurs consider expanding into new ventures.

The Manila challenge

One of Bo’s Coffee’s biggest tests came when it sought growth beyond Cebu.

Benitez cautioned entrepreneurs against assuming that a successful provincial formula can simply be replicated in Metro Manila.

“What works in Cebu will not automatically work in Manila,” he said.

The company had to relearn customer behavior, competitive dynamics and location economics as it entered the country’s largest market.

He also stressed that national expansion requires more than logistics and capital.

“Manila demands your physical presence. It demands your full mental bandwidth. It will not reward absentee leadership,” he said.

Drawing lessons from successful Cebu-based business families that built national brands, Benitez noted that many relocated key decision-makers to Manila rather than attempting to manage growth remotely.

“Expansion is not just a logistics decision. It’s a personal commitment,” he said.

Timing and purpose

Despite decades of hard work, Benitez acknowledged that timing also played a significant role in Bo’s Coffee’s success.

The company entered the market at a time when interest in specialty coffee was beginning to grow and Filipino consumers were becoming more receptive to local brands.

“It would be dishonest of me to take full credit for what Bo’s Coffee has become without acknowledging the enormous role that timing played in my journey,” he said.

Still, he believes timing alone is never enough.

“Timing opened the door,” Benitez said. “The rest was good execution, discipline, financial prudence and relentless hard work.”

Looking back on the near-collapse that almost ended the company’s story, Benitez now sees it as a defining moment rather than a failure.

“That difficult year in 2007 became transformational because it stripped away all illusions,” he said. “It taught me that entrepreneurship is about resilience. Entrepreneurship is about endurance.”

As Bo’s Coffee marks three decades in business, the entrepreneur’s message to fellow founders remains simple: success is rarely determined by avoiding failure, but by continuing despite it.

“One day, the thing that nearly broke you may become the very story that inspires someone else to continue,” Benitez said. / KOC