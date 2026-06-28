Brgy. Councilor, 2 others arrested in drug bust

MORE than P10.6 million worth of suspected shabu was seized in separate anti-drug operations in Cebu City and Asturias town on June 26-27, 2026, leading to the arrest of three suspected drug personalities, including a barangay councilor listed as a high-value individual.

The largest seizure took place at 12:20 a.m. Saturday, June 27, in Sitio San Isidro, Barangay Mabolo, Cebu City, where operatives from the Mabolo Police Station’s Drug Enforcement Team arrested Cristito Tumampo Jr., 26, a high-value target from Barangay Sawang Calero.

Police seized about 100 grams of suspected shabu valued at P6.8 million, along with marked buy-bust money.

At 11:10 p.m. Friday, members of the Cebu City Police Office’s City Intelligence Unit arrested James Eduard Nabua, 21, during a buy-bust operation along V. Rama Ave., Barangay Calamba. Authorities recovered around 550 grams of suspected shabu with an estimated value of P3.74 million.

Village official nabbed

In a separate operation at 4:50 p.m. Friday, the Asturias Police Station arrested Barangay Councilor Joveniel Cabanes Noel, 41, in Bago, Asturias.

Noel, who also chairs the Barangay Bago’s Peace and Order Committee and is listed as a high-value individual, was caught after allegedly selling a sachet of suspected shabu worth P500 to an undercover officer.

Police recovered 22 grams of suspected shabu from Noel, with an estimated value of P149,000.

Capt. Jessie Tañola, chief of the Asturias Police Station, said the councilor had been placed under surveillance after authorities received information about his alleged involvement in illegal drug activities. He said intelligence operatives from the Municipal Drug Enforcement Unit confirmed the reports before the buy-bust operation was launched.

Tañola said the investigation is continuing because Noel refused to identify his alleged drug supplier. Authorities also believe he was distributing 25 to 50 grams of shabu each week.

All seized evidence has been turned over to the Philippine National Police Forensic Unit for chemical examination. The suspects will face charges for violating Republic Act 9165, also known as the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. / AYB, GPL