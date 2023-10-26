Brgy. in Balamban 'area of concern'

A BARANGAY in Balamban town, midwest Cebu, has been placed under the yellow category of area of concern for the upcoming October 30 Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE) after a shooting incident resulted in the death of an incumbent barangay councilor in the area.

Barangay Cansomoroy, in Balamban, is now an area of concern under the yellow category after Anastacio Pacquiao, a 60-year-old incumbent barangay councilor of Brgy. Cansomoroy, was shot to death on Oct. 5, 2023.

Based on the Commission on Elections color-coding system, a yellow category indicates that the area has a history of election-related incidents within the last two elections.

Pacquiao was driving a motorcycle last Oct. 5 when he was shot by perpetrators aboard a motorcycle on the national highway in Prenza, Balamban. Pacquiao was a candidate for barangay captain in Cansomoroy in the upcoming BSKE on Oct. 30.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Glenn Hife, chief of Balamban Police Station, said the perpetrators were hired guns (or those individuals paid to kill someone) who had records at the station, including outstanding arrest warrants, and were only residing nearby.

The Balamban police are preparing the charges against those responsible for the murder of Pacquiao. Hife also said the criminals could be detained at any time because they have outstanding arrest warrants for numerous offenses.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Gerard Ace Pelare, spokesperson for the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas, in a press conference on Tuesday, Oct. 24, said enhanced security measures and increased police presence will be placed in these areas of concern.