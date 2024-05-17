Brgy. official: No ship-clearing in Punta Engaño

OFFICIALS of Barangay Punta Engaño in Lapu-Lapu City were not aware of the complaint filed against them before the Office of the Ombudsman-Visayas regarding the ship-clearing operation at the shore of Sitio Proper-Jansen.
Barangay Councilor Mark Jonas Estardo said they will come up with a response once they receive the complaint.
“Nahibung na lang mi nga ngano nigawas sa social media og newspaper nga wala pa man ni nakadawat og complaint,” he said Friday, May 17, 2024.
(We were surprised that the issue came out on social media and on SunStar Cebu since we didn’t receive a complaint.)
The barangay official was referring to the complaint filed by some residents that barangay officials passed a resolution allowing the ship-clearing of mv Diamond Highway to continue three days after Mayor Junard Chan issued a cease and desist order (CDO) last Jan. 31.
He denied the allegation.
SunStar Cebu reported on Wednesday, May 15, that several officials of Barangay Punta Engaño were charged with violating Republic Act (RA) 3019, or the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act; RA 6713, or the Code of Conduct and Ethical Standards for Public Officials and Employees; and RA 6770, or the Ombudsman Act of 1989, before the Ombudsman for allegedly defying the mayor’s CDO.
Meanwhile, Estardo clarified that the resolution they passed only expressed consent for Pilipinas Precious Metal Resources Inc. to resume ship-breaking operations, provided that it followed the guidelines and recommendations of the City Government.
He said the resolution did not, in any way, contradict the mayor’s CDO.
Dr. Agnes Cecile Realiza, Lapu-Lapu City health officer, said the same thing when interviewed during the inspection at the site on Friday.
She said the ship-breaking operation could not resume unless the firm complied with the recommendations jointly made with the City Environment and Natural Resources Office (Cenro).
“This follow-up inspection is crucial to ensure all recommendations, jointly made with Cenro are fully complied with before operations resume,” she said.
She said the inspection was essential to prevent further complaints from residents.
Estardo, who joined the inspection, said the breaking and cutting of the ship completely stopped when the mayor issued the CDO. The only activities that continued were those allowed by the City Health Department. This included hauling the remaining scrap materials from the area.
“The barangay does not have the authority to defy the CDO. We merely recommended that the work continue while the weather is still favorable,” he told SunStar Cebu in a mix of English and Cebuano.
So far, he said, the firm has complied with almost 90 percent of the recommendations.
“Once all are met, the ship-clearing operation can resume,” he said.
He also pointed out that there have been no oil spills or environmental damage in the area, adding that a temporary crane pathway has been constructed from the shore to the ship to facilitate operations.
The controversy stemmed from residents who complained last January that the dust emitted by the ship-clearing operation had caused them to suffer from various illnesses, including skin rashes, throat irritation and persistent cough.
SunStar Cebu tried to contact Josie Hayashi, former barangay administrator, who was the source of the complaint and allegation that the barangay council passed a resolution that defied the mayor’s CDO, but she was unavailable.
Mv Diamond Highway had drifted from the Liloan port in mainland Cebu to Sitio Proper-Jansen during typhoon Odette on Dec. 16, 2021.
The ship-clearing operation started in 2023 to restore the unobstructed view of the sea from the shore. / CAV