Brgy workers to get 1 month’s pay

Unpaid barangay workers in Umapad, Mandaue City, who have not received their compensation for the past 10 months, will only be given one month’s worth of honorarium.

This was the reply of Umapad Barangay Councilor Libertine Lumapas, chair of the committee on appropriations, to the calls of more than 100 barangay workers demanding the release of their honorarium.

In a statement sent to SunStar Cebu on Wednesday, October 16, 2024, Lumapas clarified that the workers’ salaries were only approved starting in September 2024, following the legal concurrence of their appointments by the barangay council.

Lumapas said that retroactive payments for services rendered from January to August 2024 are prohibited by law.

“Under the law, the start date of the appointed employees is reckoned from the date of their concurrence by the Sangguniang, unless otherwise provided,” said Lumapas.

“Provided further, the Local Government Code does not have the flexibility to allow retroactive salaries,” Lumapas added.

Lumapas referred to the June 7, 2024, session of the barangay council, where Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) Mandaue City Director John Joan Mende said the approval of appointments would not take effect retroactively.

She said that since the appointments were only formally recognized on September 13, 2024, through Barangay Resolution 21, the workers could not claim salaries for previous months.

However, Umapad Barangay Captain Reb Cortes contested Lumapas’ interpretation, saying that he sought clarification from the DILG regarding the workers’ honorarium.

“DILG City Director Mende told me that salaries should be given since the services were already rendered,” Cortes said.

Cortes further said the workers, whose appointments fall under Maintenance and Other Operating Expenses (MOOE), do not require concurrence from the barangay council.

“At first the barangay appointees under the MOOE don’t need concurrence of the majority of the council because they are not barangay officials but only under programs,” said Cortes.

He added the City DILG director had also issued a legal opinion addressing the matter, but Lumapas offered a different interpretation.

He added the barangay’s treasurer is still processing the honoraria for September, but workers are concerned about whether earlier months will be covered.

In Lumapas’ statement, she cited the October 10 legal opinion from the DILG, which confirmed that barangay secretaries holding temporary positions are entitled to honoraria.

“As for the recent DILG opinion, it only discussed the entitlement of the barangay secretary to honoraria when holding a temporary position because of the nature of its office,” said Lumapas.

However, she said the opinion was silent on the entitlement of other appointed officials to back pay.

“It is my humble opinion as the chairman of the committee on appropriations to ensure that the public funds are appropriated in accordance with the law,” said Lumapas.

Cortes and Lumapas were once allies, but relations soured after Lumapas’ husband was defeated by Cortes in the recent barangay elections.

The conflict is nearing a breaking point as the prolonged delay in salaries has taken a heavy toll, said Cortes.

Five workers have already resigned due to financial difficulties, while others have fallen into debt, struggling to cover their daily expenses.

On May 30, employees filed charges against Lumapas before the Office of the Ombudsman, accusing her of graft, grave abuse of authority, and oppression.

“Despite these complaints, it is my intention that the residents of Barangay Umapad, including the complainants, be justly given what is entitled to them in line with the law,” said Lumapas.

“With this, we are seeking clarification from the office of DILG as to the entitlement of the complainant to retroactive salary,” Lumapas added.

SunStar Cebu sought a comment from City Administrator Jamaal James Calipayan regarding the legality of Lumapas’ statement that the salary adjustment will not be applied retroactively. However, Calipayan has yet to respond.