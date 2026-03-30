Brgys. set standard fares for trikes, habal-habal

A STANDARDIZED fare matrix for tricycles and habal-habal units is now being rolled out in Mandaue City following an agreement among barangay leaders, setting a P25 minimum fare for habal-habal rides and requiring the posting of tariff rates in terminals.

The move came after concerns over unauthorized fare hikes by some drivers, prompting local officials to intervene and establish uniform pricing to protect commuters.

Association of Barangay Councils president and ex-officio Councilor Dante Borbajo said barangay leaders agreed on a common fare structure during a meeting last week.

“We agreed on a standard fare. Their minimum is P25 for habal-habal drivers,” Borbajo said, adding that tariff rates are now being posted in stations to guide passengers.

“We will put tarpaulins there so people can see how much they should be paying,” he added.

Borbajo acknowledged that fare increases are driven by rising costs but emphasized that adjustments must remain reasonable.

He noted that most increases range from P2 to P5 depending on distance, with the lowest fare set at P20 for short trips.

“My only appeal to them was that the price must be reasonable. It shouldn’t be a P10 increase per person,” he said, noting that some drivers have been overcharging—affecting both commuters and the credibility of the transport sector.

To address this, Borbajo urged drivers to follow the agreed pricing and avoid taking advantage of passengers.

Councilor Carlo Fortuna, for his part, stressed that any fare adjustment must still go through proper channels, including review by the traffic and tricycle board.

“That is why we are appealing to them to protect our passengers,” Fortuna said, acknowledging that some drivers may have already imposed increases on their own.

He added that the board will determine whether a P1 or P2 increase is justified based on prevailing conditions.

In the meantime, Fortuna called on barangay officials and traffic authorities to closely monitor fare practices, particularly among habal-habal drivers.

Officials also encouraged other barangays to adopt similar measures, warning that the lack of uniform rates could lead to confusion and abuse.

By posting clear fare matrices, the city aims to create a “win-win situation,” allowing drivers to cope with rising expenses while protecting commuters from arbitrary charges. / ABC