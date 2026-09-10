Brian Poe Llamanzares, Margarita get married

Brian Poe Llamanzares married his longtime partner, Margarita Gutierrez, on September 8, 2026, at the Santuario de San Jose in Mandaluyong City.

Brian, 34, is the FPJ Panday Bayanihan Party-list representative and the eldest son of former Senator Grace Poe and Neil Llamanzares.

Margarita, 43, is a lawyer and currently serves as an Undersecretary at the Department of Justice (DOJ). She is the daughter of former Justice Secretary and Ombudsman Merceditas Gutierrez.

Margarita is also a former runway model and a candidate in the 2008 Binibining Pilipinas pageant.

Their principal sponsors included First Lady Liza Marcos, Senator Tito Sotto, Congressman Toby Tiangco, Manila Mayor Isko Moreno, Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte and former Senator Franklin Drilon, as well as business leaders Ramon Ang, Tessie Sy-Coson and Lance Gokongwei.

Also among the principal sponsors were network executives Cory Vidanes and Atty. Annette Gozon-Valdes, as well as celebrity couple Coco Martin and Julia Montes.

The wedding reception was held at Foro de Intramuros in Manila. / TRC