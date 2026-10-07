Bridge repair projects in Borbon await environmental permit nod

ABOUT 80 mangroves in the northern town of Borbon may be affected by detour routes for three earthquake-damaged bridge projects, with the Cebu Provincial Engineering Office still securing permits from the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) and proposing to earth-ball and transfer the trees.

Cebu Provincial Engineering Office Head Hector Jamora told SunStar Cebu on Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2026, that the three coastal bridge projects require DENR permits because their detour routes will affect mangroves in the area.

The three projects are Poblacion Bridge 1, Cabunan Bridge 1 and Cabunan Bridge 2, with a combined project cost of about P65.9 million. Poblacion Bridge 1 accounts for P38.9 million, while Cabunan Bridges 1 and 2 have a combined cost of P27 million.

Mitigation measures

Jamora said the detour routes will affect the mangroves, rather than the direct construction of the coastal bridges.

“Mga 80 man siguro to ka mangroves na-affected (About 80 mangroves may be affected),” Jamora said.

As a proposed mitigation measure, the engineering office recommended that larger mangroves be earth-balled and transferred, while other mangroves may be relocated.

“Ang mga dagko na, earthball, ‘nya katong sa uban, e-transfer lang (The bigger ones will be earth-balled, while the others will just be transferred),” Jamora said.

Jamora said the Provincial Government is also coordinating with the DENR on potential replanting requirements, including the species that must be planted as part of the permit conditions.

“Recommend nami sa among part sa DENR na earthball. The rest ana, murag amo hatag sad siguro gihapon, mangayo man sila og kuan... kanang, mga species sad ba, na ipatanom, replant,” he said.

(On our part, we have already recommended earth-balling to the DENR. For the rest, they may also require us to provide species to be planted or replanted.)

Permit processing

The provincial engineering office is processing the DENR permits, while contractors are assisting in preparing the technical and development plans for the affected areas.

“Kita ma’y nag-kuan ana, nag-process ana sa mga kuan, permit (We are the ones processing the permit),” Jamora said.

Jamora said the environmental permit remains a primary requirement for the three Borbon projects. The engineering office is taking the lead in securing approval, with contractors assisting on the necessary plans.

Rehabilitation progress

The three Borbon projects are among 13 provincial bridge rehabilitations launched following the Sept. 30, 2025 magnitude 6.9 earthquake that damaged infrastructure in northern Cebu. These projects have a combined cost of P253.9 million.

Jamora said three bridges were completed through retrofitting and reopened to traffic in September, including one in Medellin and two in Borbon. Retrofitting involves strengthening an existing bridge that remains structurally sound instead of replacing it.

“Naa ang existing bridge, ato na siyang gipalig-onan (The existing bridge is there, we strengthened it),” Jamora said.

The three retrofitting projects are 100 percent complete, while the other earthquake-related bridge projects average 60 to 70 percent completion.

“Ang uban ani, ma-average nato sila og... 60 to 70 percent (We can average the others at 60 to 70 percent),” Jamora said.

The Provincial Government targets the completion of the earthquake-related bridge works within 2026.

“Gawas lang na-delay gamay, pero kani... mahuman gyud ni siya karong, this year jud (Except for a slight delay, this will definitely be finished this year),” Jamora said.

Post-earthquake challenges

Jamora said continuing aftershocks complicated the assessment and preparation of the bridge rehabilitation projects. The engineering office allowed the ground to stabilize before initiating permanent repairs to prevent further structural shifts from altering their designs.

Assessing a bridge requires three to four weeks for inspection, programming, design, budgeting and estimation, which excludes the separate bidding process period.

“Ang preparation jud, kinahanglan jud nato... technically atong kinahanglan e-siguro jud (The preparation is really needed... technically, we must make sure),” Jamora said.

Aftershocks also remained a challenge in other affected areas, including Tuburan, Sogod, Bogo and Medellin.

The DENR permits for the three Borbon bridges are the final requirements before detour construction can proceed.

“Usa na, kanang sa DENR nato (That is one, our DENR permit),” Jamora said when asked about the continuing challenges facing the projects.

Contractors are drafting the technical plans while the engineering office handles the permit applications.

“Kita ma’y nag-process ana... permit (We are the ones processing that... permit),” Jamora said.

The P253.9-million rehabilitation program covers 13 earthquake-damaged bridges across the fourth and fifth districts of Cebu. The Provincial Government launched the projects seven months after the earthquake, deploying three contractors to work simultaneously on the repairs.

The magnitude 6.9 earthquake caused an estimated P9.24 billion in physical damage across Cebu, prompting the Provincial Government to integrate bridge rehabilitation into its broader three-year recovery program. / CDF