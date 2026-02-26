‘Bridgerton’ spotlights ‘360,’ ‘Birds of a Feather’

The second half of “Bridgerton” Season 4 continues the period drama’s signature use of instrumental renditions of contemporary pop songs within its Regency-era setting.

Episode 5 features orchestral interpretations of “360” by Charli XCX, “Birds of a Feather” by Billie Eilish and “Lose Control” by Teddy Swims. Episode 6 includes “Just What I Needed” by The Cars and “Fields of Gold” by Sting, while Episode 7 highlights an original score by series composer Kris Bowers.

Episode 8 adds instrumental versions of “Never Be the Same” by Camila Cabello and “The Night We Met” by Lord Huron.

Season 4, Part 2 premieres Feb. 26 on Netflix, expanding the show’s growing catalog of orchestral pop covers — now a defining feature of its musical identity. / AYP