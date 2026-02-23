'Bridgerton' star Yerin Ha part of 'Vogue Leaders'

“BRIDGERTON” breakout star Yerin Ha stuns on the new “Vogue Leaders” cover for Vogue Korea.

Ha, who has been loud and proud of her South Korean descent, has described the entire "Bridgerton" experience as a dream come true.

She noted in one of the press interviews for Season 4, Part I, that representing her heritage on a global stage was both “surreal and deeply personal” to her.

Being the face of Vogue Korea’s “Vogue Leaders” issue has made Ha ecstatic. She shared, “When I heard I’d be shooting the cover for Vogue Korea, I felt like I could fly! At the same time, I was incredibly nervous because it was my first official opportunity to appear in my mother’s country. I was even more nervous because I hoped Korean people would be proud of me.”

Ha will return as Sophie Baek for “Bridgerton” Season 4, Part II, on February 26, 2026. (Kaila Jewels Tashvana B. Cajelo)