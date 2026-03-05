‘Bridgerton’ stars explain how intimate scenes are filmed

FOLLOWING the fourth season of “Bridgerton,” starring Yerin Ha as Sophie Baek and Luke Thompson as Benedict Bridgerton, the pair continue to receive positive reviews since the finale aired Feb. 26, 2026.

Alongside the praise, fans have been discussing what many consider some of the series’ most intimate scenes yet.

In interviews, including one with the Associated Press, Thompson emphasized the role of intimacy coordinators on set. He said having a professional such as Lizzy Talbot helps create a safe and trusting environment for the cast.

“There is someone there to help us,” he said. “We have intimacy coordinators — we have an amazing one, Lizzy Talbot, who works incredibly well across all sorts of sets. It’s about triangulation, about trust.”

Ha echoed the sentiment, saying that working with a supportive scene partner helps make intimate moments feel like a natural extension of the story once the emotional foundation of the scene is established. / JMT