Bridges damaged by Tino still in bidding stage

NEARLY a year after typhoon Tino damaged provincial infrastructure in Cebu, the Provincial Government is still bidding out the rehabilitation of several affected bridges in Compostela and Balamban.

Provincial Engineering Office (PEO) head Hector Jamora told SunStar Cebu on Wednesday, October 7, 2026, that the province had identified about seven bridges as priority projects following Tino, five in Compostela and two in Balamban.

The PEO has already bid out two bridges in Compostela, while three more are scheduled for bidding this month.

In Balamban, the Dakit Bridge is already in the procurement process, while the Lupa Bridge is undergoing bidding.

Jamora said the province has not yet finalized the rehabilitation cost for the Balamban bridges because the projects remain in the bidding stage.

For the five Compostela bridges, however, the estimated combined cost is about P104.6 million, he said.

Redesign, assessment slowed rehabilitation

Jamora said the delay in starting some of the projects was partly due to the technical preparation required after Tino, including reassessment and redesign based on updated parameters from the Department of Public Works and Highways.

"The preparation is really something we need to do. Technically, we need to make sure everything is properly assessed," he said in Cebuano.

He said the Province wanted to ensure that the rehabilitation would account for updated structural requirements.

The assessment of a bridge, including programming, design and cost estimation, normally takes about three to four weeks, Jamora said.

The process was carried out alongside rehabilitation and response work for other roads and bridges, including those damaged by the magnitude 6.9 earthquake on Sept. 30, 2025, which struck Cebu weeks before Tino.

Jamora said PEO personnel were still conducting clearing operations and assisting in areas affected by the earthquake when Tino struck.

"Right after Tino, we were still doing clearing operations and dealing with many other things," he said.

The engineering personnel were also divided among various disaster-related assignments, while some personnel assigned in northern Cebu were themselves affected.

"Some of our personnel were also affected. We had personnel from the north who were affected as well. So, we were somewhat slowed down," Jamora said.

He also cited continuing ground shaking after the earthquake as another challenge in assessing and working on structures.

"There were also earthquakes. Yes, there was still shaking, and the interval between the earthquake and Tino was very short," he said.

Diversion road nears completion

While several bridges are still in procurement, the Mulaw diversion road in Compostela was already about 80 to 90 percent complete, according to Jamora.

"Probably this month, it will be completely opened and passable," he said.

The diversion is a separate road project intended to provide access while the affected infrastructure is being addressed.

Jamora said the Provincial Government widened the road after securing the provincial road right-of-way and plans to concrete the road once resources and timing allow.

"Probably, if we can start it, we can have it concreted by the end of the year. October, November… hopefully. This is one of our targets," he said.

If the work cannot begin this year, he said concreting could move to early 2027.

For the bridges, Jamora said construction could begin roughly a month after bidding if the procurement process proceeds smoothly and the required approvals are secured.

The projects still need to go through the provincial approval process, including authorization from the Provincial Board.

Jamora said the Province may ask contractors to start at their own risk once the required documents have been completed.

Access to upland barangays

Jamora said the Balamban and Compostela bridges were prioritized because they serve as access routes for several upland communities.

He said other provincial roads and bridges affected by Tino have already been assessed and are being placed in the province's project pipeline.

The PEO is also planning to reassess structures to determine whether other Tino-related damage needs rehabilitation.

Despite the delayed rehabilitation of some bridges, Jamora said the Province is targeting implementation of the priority Tino projects within the year. (CDF)