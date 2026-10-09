Bridges damaged by Tino still in bidding stage

NEARLY a year after Typhoon Tino damaged roads and bridges in Cebu, the Provincial Government is still bidding out repairs for seven priority bridges in Compostela and Balamban.

Provincial Engineering Office (PEO) head Hector Jamora told SunStar Cebu on Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2026, that five of the bridges are in Compostela and two are in Balamban. The Province prioritized them because they serve as access routes for several upland communities.

The five Compostela bridges have an estimated combined cost of P104.6 million, Jamora said. The cost of the two Balamban bridges has not been finalized because both projects remain in the bidding stage.

Where the bridges stand

In Compostela, the PEO has bid out two bridges, with three more scheduled for bidding this month. In Balamban, the Dakit Bridge is already in procurement, while the Lupa Bridge is undergoing bidding.

Jamora said construction could begin about a month after bidding if procurement goes smoothly and the required approvals are secured. The projects still need provincial approval, including authorization from the Provincial Board, and the Provincial Government may ask contractors to start work at their own risk once the required documents are complete.

Redesign, quake slowed work

Jamora said the delay was partly due to technical preparation after Tino, including reassessment and redesign based on updated parameters from the Department of Public Works and Highways. The Provincial Government wanted the repairs to account for the new structural requirements.

“The preparation is really something we need to do. Technically, we need to make sure everything is properly assessed,” he said in Cebuano.

Assessing a bridge, including programming, design and cost estimation, normally takes about three to four weeks, Jamora said. That work ran alongside repair and response efforts for other roads and bridges, including those damaged by the magnitude 6.9 earthquake that struck Cebu on Sept. 30, 2025, weeks before Tino.

PEO personnel were still clearing roads and helping quake-hit areas when the typhoon struck, and engineering staff were split among various disaster-related assignments, Jamora said.

“Some of our personnel were also affected. We had personnel from the north who were affected as well. So, we were somewhat slowed down,” he said.

Continued ground shaking after the earthquake also made it harder to assess and work on structures, especially because the quake and Tino struck only weeks apart, Jamora said.

Diversion road nears finish

While the bridges remain in procurement, the Mulaw diversion road in Compostela is about 80 to 90 percent complete and could be fully opened to traffic this month, Jamora said. The separate road project is meant to provide access while the damaged structures are being repaired.

The Province widened the road after securing the provincial road right-of-way and plans to concrete it once resources and timing allow. Jamora said the target is to finish concreting by the end of the year, though the work could slip to early 2027 if it cannot begin this year. / CDF