Brillantes marks 23rd birthday with ‘Jordan year’ photoshoot

ACTRESS Andrea Brillantes celebrated her 23rd birthday with a basketball-themed photoshoot inspired by NBA legend Michael Jordan.

In an Instagram post on March 12, Brillantes referred to the milestone as her “Jordan year,” referencing the iconic No. 23 jersey worn by the basketball star.

Wearing a Bulls-style jersey and posing with basketballs, the actress embraced a sporty concept that quickly drew attention from fans online.

The birthday celebration also comes shortly after Brillantes stepped into a new phase of her career with the release of “Gaga,” her debut single under the alter ego Ramona.

The track marks her first official venture into music and explores themes such as misinformation and online narratives, presenting a more daring and experimental side of the actress. (JMT)