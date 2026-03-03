Brillantes’ mother draws backlash over bikini post

Andrea Brillantes’ mother, Belle, did not escape criticism from online commentators.

She drew mixed reactions after posting photos of herself in a bikini with the caption: “I’m 52 and I’m rocking my bikini top in the snow like I’m 25. Don’t ever lose that spark, girls.”

While some criticized her, others praised her confidence. The now-viral photos, taken in France, also featured her foreign boyfriend.

In a 2021 interview, Andrea shared that she was only 10 years old when her parents separated. / TRC S