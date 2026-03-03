Cebu

Brillantes’ mother draws backlash over bikini post

Published on

Andrea Brillantes’ mother, Belle, did not escape criticism from online commentators.

She drew mixed reactions after posting photos of herself in a bikini with the caption: “I’m 52 and I’m rocking my bikini top in the snow like I’m 25. Don’t ever lose that spark, girls.”

While some criticized her, others praised her confidence. The now-viral photos, taken in France, also featured her foreign boyfriend.

In a 2021 interview, Andrea shared that she was only 10 years old when her parents separated. / TRC S

