Bringing back the ’90s spirit with Filipino-inspired festive flavors

WHILE the West sips on the famous seasonal drink pumpkin spice lattes, homegrown national coffee brand Bo’s Coffee is serving up something a little closer to home for the holidays. A childhood favorite reimagined, it’s quickly becoming the drink to enjoy this season and it’s not disappointing in the least.

Bo’s Coffee has taken the iconic Choc Nut and turned it into a drink that reawakens the sweet simplicity of the past. This bold collaboration between two Filipino brands is a reminder that when local icons unite, they create a taste of tradition that hits all the right notes.

As part of its cherished tradition, Bo’s Coffee never misses a chance to celebrate Paskong Pinoy. This year, they’re bringing back their beloved holiday beverages: the Dark Mocha Macadamia Froccino and the new Choc Nut series. The latter, a thoughtful collaboration, gives Choc Nut a spotlight it deserves. It features the Choc Nut Mocha Froccino, Iced Choc Nut Latte and Hot Choc Nut Latte. With every taste, familiar memories bubble up, blending creamy milk with that unmistakable nutty sweetness — bound to rekindle childhood moments and sprinkle a little extra cheer.

Holiday treats

The holiday cheer at Bo’s Coffee Cebu flagship store blossomed into full swing with its beloved Christmas tree lighting on Oct. 25, 2024. Chief executive officer Steve Benitez and chief operating officer Rachel Fallarme were present and guests filled the tree with cards bearing their hopes and dreams. With each card, the tree grew richer in meaning, turning Bo’s into a hub of warmth and a bit of holiday magic.

“This evening is all about welcoming the festive season. Today, we gathered for the much-anticipated Christmas tree lighting ceremony. Tonight, we honor not just the bright and beautiful season of Christmas but also the rich traditions that make Filipino Christmas truly special,” shared COO Rachel.

Bo’s Coffee unwrapped a lineup of holiday treats, capturing the warmth of Filipino flavors for guests to enjoy in every store nationwide.

The yuletide pleasure continues with Filipino-inspired desserts that reinvent classic favorites. The new Puto Bumbong Cheesecake and Halo-Halo Cake join the crowd-pleasing Bibingka Cheesecake, a trifecta of mouth-watering Bo’s creations. And for those craving a traditional bite, the Mini Bibingkas make their return, ready to be enjoyed with a warm, rich cup of Bo’s locally sourced coffee — a true celebration of Filipino flavors from farm to cup.