Briones: An end to a long wait?

The track oval at the Cebu City Sports Center will once again be open to the public on July 18, 2024.

It may even be earlier than that, according to John Pages, chairman of the Cebu City Sports Commission.

Or so he said on Thursday, June 27, 2024.

To be honest, I don’t know whether to rejoice or to continue to be flummoxed at the City Government’s utter disregard for fitness-loving residents’ feelings.

I mean, yes, I should stop obsessing over the facility’s sudden closure on May 18, 2023. After all, I have written about the subject several times over the past year.

But until now I still can’t get my head around the reason behind the move. It’s not as if the CCSC was a white elephant.

Many of the city’s youths availed themselves of its free summer grassroots sports training program.

Instead of spending their entire summer in front of their smartphone or their computer, they took a pick among many disciplines that included arnis, taekwondo, gymnastics, athletics, karatedo, wushu, dancesport, boxing, badminton, sepak takraw and volleyball, among others.

Don’t get me wrong.

The program was still held this year except that it took place in different clusters instead of being held in one place at the CCSC. Except for basketball, that is. And some other sport I don’t quite remember, but that’s not my point.

And it’s not as if the facility wasn’t an income-generator for the City. In fact, it used to earn P60,000 on a daily average.

If you do the math, that’s more than P20 million in lost income. Just don’t ask me for the exact figures because I’m mathematically-challenged.

Hmm, does that make me qualified to apply for a person with disability ID then?

But I digress.

I should stop whining. I should stop complaining. After all, the damage has already been done. What’s past is past and I should just look forward to the future.

I could hardly blame the City for my ravenous appetite which returned to fill the vacuum that was created by the sudden wane in my physical activities.

And it’s not the City’s fault that I gained almost 20 pounds as a result.

Trust me, I tried jogging at the Cebu Business Park but I had to stop after a few months because my knees couldn’t bear the impact.

Let’s face it, I’m not as young as I used to be. Although I could still pass off as someone in his mid-forties, but only if the lighting was ideal and the person I was with was legally blind.

So I should stop fretting. My wait is almost over, anyway. I should be more positive.

Cebu City will be hosting the 2024 Palarong Pambansa next month. More than 12,000 student-athletes from 17 regions of the country will start arriving on July 6, with the grand opening taking place on July 9. The actual competition, though, doesn’t start until July 11 and will last for five days.

After that, I and hundreds of others will be able to use the facility once again.

I just hope management will strictly enforce rules and regulations regarding use of the track oval to ensure that it won’t need rehabilitation any time soon.