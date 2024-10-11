Briones: An uphill battle

With the end of the filing of certificates of candidacy last Tuesday, Oct. 8, we know who is running for what position. The battle lines are drawn for the midterm elections in May next year.

But in the cities of Cebu and Mandaue, a big question mark hangs over the candidacies of incumbent mayors Michael Rama and Jonas Cortes. They have been dismissed by the Office of the Ombudsman for grave misconduct and disqualified from holding public office.

This is nothing new, but since I don’t pretend to know the ramifications of this latest development, I will let lawyers, who have a better grasp of the situation, discuss what will happen next.

I, on the other hand, have this to say. It looks like Rama and Cortes have been screwed.

Oh, come on. Don’t act so surprised. It is politics, after all. And we are in the Philippines. It doesn’t take a genius to piece things together. I don’t need a law degree and to have passed the bar to figure that one out.

At any rate, I look forward to watching the drama unfold. We all know Rama and Cortes will not be going down without a fight. They are seasoned fighters, after all.

Cortes might have an edge, though, because of his age. He is younger at 58 compared to Rama, who will be turning 70 later this month. But they are up against opponents who are considerably younger than them.

Take for instance, Rama. He will be facing baby-faced Raymond Alvin Garcia. Or Cortes, who is running against Jonkie Ouano. By the way, Jonkie is even younger than me. Go figure.

I know politics is not won by age or by looks. Not here in the Philippines. It’s won by the candidates’ platform and achievements.

Oh who am I kidding? Do you seriously think Robin Padilla became senator because he had both? Or that people elected him into office because of his intellect?

I’m not saying Raymond is lacking in that department. Oh no.

Raymond is a lawyer. I’ve worked with him before. He is also the nephew of Gov. Gwendolyn Garcia, the hardest-working public figure I’ve ever known. I should know, I served her as a consultant in the past. She demands 100 percent from everyone around her, but only because she gives 110 percent into her work. She leads by example. There shouldn’t be any doubt as to her commitment to public service.

Unfortunately, I don’t know anything much about Jonkie, save for the fact that he is the son of the late Teddy Ouano and the grandson of the late Pedong Ouano, both of whom served Mandaue as mayor.

In Cebu City, Rama does not only have to contend with Raymond. He also has City Councilor Nestor Archival of Bando Osmeña Pundok Kauswagan and former customs commissioner Yogi Felimon Ruiz.

Rama and Cortes will be waging war on many fronts. It’s not exactly the best scenario to achieve victory. Until now, it is not even certain whether they can proceed with their candidacy.

What is certain, though, is that many things can still happen between now and May 2025.

To quote Kuya Kim, “Ang buhay ay weather weather lang.”