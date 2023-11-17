Briones: Betting on revised RPT Code

I thought businesses in Cebu City were okay with the idea of raising real property taxes (RPT)?

Isn’t that what Councilor Noel Wenceslao, chairman of the committee on budget and finance, said last October in an interview with City Hall’s Sugboanon Channel?

In fairness to the guy, he didn’t say “all,” he said “most.” And only if the City collected the revised RPT on a staggered basis.

He cited a specific example: Half of the tax impact will be implemented in the first year, 75 percent in the second year, and the 100 percent in the third year.

Still, based on the proposed revision of the RPT Code, a person who owns a 500-square-meter residential lot along Sanson Road in Barangay Lahug may end up paying 525 percent more on his tax dues.

By the way, I did not come up with the computation. That came from the City Government’s Local Finance Committee.

But imagine the impact the increase will have on a regular land owner, especially on those who have yet to fully recover from the financial devastation wrought by the pandemic and super typhoon Odette.

Plus, and here’s what worries me, the RPT will be based on “subjective” assessments.

So if a land owner has a bad history with one of the assessors, then that land owner can say goodbye to a fair assessment.

Or what if someone at City Hall covets a particular property, what will stop the City from raising the RPT so high that it will force the owner to sell?

I’m not saying these things will happen, but human nature being human nature, these things may be inevitable.

When something is “subjective,” it is not based on facts. Rather, it is based on personal opinions and—get this—feelings.

No wonder a giant private developer has urged the City Government to act “with restraint” in exercising its tax powers.

Ayala Land Inc. pointed out that the revised RPT Code violates Sections 130 and 186 of the Local Government Code.

Section 130 states that taxes, fees, charges and other impositions “shall (a) be equitable and based as far as practicable on the taxpayer’s ability to pay; (b) not be unjust, excessive, oppressive or confiscatory; and (c) not be contrary to law, public policy, national economic policy, or in restraint of trade.”

As for Section 186, it gives local government units “the power to levy taxes, fees or charges, provided that these taxes, fees or charges ‘shall not be unjust, excessive, oppressive, confiscatory or contrary to declared national policy’ and that the ordinance levying such taxes, fees or charges is not enacted without a prior public hearing on the matter.”

Of course, the City will argue that it has been more than 20 years since it raised real property taxes, and now is the right time to do it to fund programs and projects that are in line with the mayor’s dream of a Singapore-like Cebu City.

Of course, elected city officials also know that if they do push through with the revised RPT Code, they can kiss their political future goodbye.

So I guess we’ll know soon enough.