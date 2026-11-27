I once heard a visitor from the US describe it as “first-world infrastructure in a third-world setting.” And I agree with her. The CCLEX does stick out like a sore thumb as it soars above the shantytowns that hug Cebu City’s coast, sandwiched between the SRP and the Carbon Public Market complex.

After the pandemic, I traversed the span on foot when I ran the 21K leg of the Cebu City Marathon — the first and, trust me, the only time I’d ever do it — and it blew my mind. You don’t experience something that grand in a claustrophobic city like Cebu, with establishments spilling over narrow streets. But enough fangirling. I’m still trying to figure out why a fourth bridge is a priority project over, say, the Metro Cebu Expressway (MCE).

Remember the MCE?

It was designed as an alternative inland route along the metro’s mountain slopes to bypass the heavily congested coastal highways. Once finished, it is projected to cut travel time from the City of Naga in the south to Danao City in the north to around 50 minutes. Imagine that. A trip from Mandaue to Liloan alone takes more than that.

But yes, how come hardly anyone talks about the MCE?

Don’t tell me the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) 7 is still waiting for the results of the geodetic investigation to determine the status of the soil on portions of Segment 3 of the project. Granted, the agency was forced to halt construction in October 2023 when landslides occurred in Barangays Inayagan and Cantao-an in the City of Naga, which are traversed by Segment 3A. More than three years later, on Thursday, Nov. 26, 2026, no less than the DPWH secretary visited the same Segment 3A to inspect ongoing works.

As I’ve said before in previous columns, I doubt I’d still be alive to ever see this inland highway completed — although I can’t say the same about the proposed fourth bridge.

Just recently, the Mandaue City Government announced that it authorized the issuance of a Letter of No Objection for the relocation of trees that may be affected by the project.

Don’t get me wrong. We all know the bridge has yet to get off the ground. You never know, it might still go the way of the MCE. I’m just saying the former seems to be getting better press than the latter. And I’m wondering why.

When it comes to real-world impact, the MCE wins hands down. Beyond cutting travel time and clearing out our choked city streets, getting goods from north to south Cebu much faster will directly bring down logistics and shipping costs for local suppliers and businesses.

And when moving around becomes that easy, investors take notice. Better connectivity translates to new jobs for our communities, a welcome boost for provincial tourism, and rising property values across the board.

And yet, hardly anyone is talking about it.

Meanwhile, everyone is abuzz about the proposed fourth bridge, even though major construction activities are not expected to begin immediately. Okay, maybe not everyone, so I exaggerate. According to the report by SunStar Cebu’s April Blanche Cabañog, major construction is projected to begin in 2027 or 2028, based on the latest timeline presented to the Mandaue City Government.

The government should first finish what it has started before embarking on another grand infrastructure project that, for all intents and purposes, is still on the drawing board.