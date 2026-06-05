Briones: Here comes the rain again...

Still, it was a much-needed respite from the scorching conditions we had to endure since the month of May began. Not that we weren’t forewarned. The weather bureau, Pagasa, did say we could expect days of extreme temperatures and unbearable humidity. And from May 1 to May 31, the conditions in the metro did not disappoint.

It was like living in a pressure cooker. Obviously, not literally. Otherwise, we would all have turned to mush by now. But it was close enough that the heat drained every ounce of strength the moment you stepped outside.

Last weekend, Pagasa officially declared the start of the Habagat, or Southwest Monsoon, season on May 30, which signals the transition into the rainy season.

But we were told that Cebu and Central Visayas could continue to expect “generally fair, hot and humid weather mixed with sudden localized thunderstorms.”

In other words, last Wednesday’s deluge was not a hiccup in the scheme of things, but part of the natural order.

And yet — and it’s a big YET — we were all caught unprepared.

Colleagues at work who brought their vehicles had to scramble to find higher ground so their cars wouldn’t drown in floodwater.

Public transportation had to be diverted because many routes had become a black sea, with unidentified objects bobbing up and down, riding the waves.

Mind you, it was only the first. More will come. And we, as residents of the metro, have no choice but to accept that this will be our fate in the coming years: living in extreme weather. Unless, of course, something is done.

In a special report by SunStar’s editor-in-chief Mildred Galarpe, which was published last May 26, hydrologists attributed Metro Cebu’s rapid flash flooding to “its narrow, steep terrain, older mountain rock formations and urban concrete expansion replacing porous Carcar limestone.” Engineer Maria Nenita Jumao-as and Dr. Danilo Jaque, in the same report, stated that “generic flood-control templates, narrowed river channels and clogged drainage lines further restrict water flow and cause overflows.”

What this basically means for us is that we’re screwed.

No doubt the metro has changed considerably in the last 30 years. Cebu in the 1980s and early 1990s had a tropical island vibe. Life was much slower then. There was hardly any traffic or traffic lights. There were floods, but these were few and far between.

I can still remember wading through the flood with my sister, brother, our yaya, and our Japanese neighbors while we made our way home on Kingfisher St. in Sto. Niño Village back when I was in Grade 5. We didn’t know what leptospirosis was back then. We didn’t have to worry. The water was crystal clear. Fish swam in the canals.

Metro Cebu today, particularly Cebu City, is no longer that laid-back “Island in the Pacific.” It’s a bustling city where high-rises and subdivisions vie for much-needed space. These are signs of progress. Don’t get me wrong, progress is good. But much of that progress was privately driven. The public sector has been left behind, frantically trying to keep pace with the runaway development.

This problem will not go away overnight. Addressing it will require everyone’s cooperation. We can accept rain as a relief—or we can accept it as a warning; the choice is how we respond now. After all, we’re all in the same boat.