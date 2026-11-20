More than 16 years ago, I had a rotund physique. And I suffered from gout at the base of my big toe. It didn’t matter whether it was my left or right foot. The attack alternated between the two every three months or so. Like clockwork.

Anyone who has had the misfortune of experiencing this most excruciating form of inflammatory arthritis knows that once the flare strikes, mobility is hampered. Hence, I invested in two metal canes to aid in my walking. I thought the decision was wise, since I believed I would live with the affliction for the rest of my life.

However, my fate took a dramatic turn, as it does because, well, it’s me. A scare during a doctor’s visit forced me to reconsider my lifestyle. Back then, not only was I grotesquely obese (and I’m not saying that obese people are automatically grotesque, because some can actually be cute), I also smoked two packs of cigarettes every day and drank every night.

My doctor, God bless his soul, knew me better than I knew myself. He knew that hell needed to freeze over for me to get rid of the lighter. He also knew that it would take a miracle of biblical proportions for me to give up the bottle. So he advised me to shed some weight.

I took his advice to heart — and even managed to kick the smoking habit along the way — though keeping the weight off remains a seasonal battle. I usually gain at least 10 pounds at the start of the Christmas season and maintain that weight until the end of the Sinulog, or toward the end of January. After that, I hit the oval religiously, jog at least five kilometers a day, and reduce my calorie intake considerably. Before you know it, I’d be back to my sexy self in no time and stay that way until the cycle repeats itself. Like clockwork.

I swear, you could tell what season it is in the Philippines just by looking at me.

If you’ve noticed, I’ve made no mention of drinking. That’s off the table.

Which brings me to today. December is right around the corner. That means my love handles have returned, which means I have been eating whatever I want these past few weeks. I try not to gain more than 10 pounds during this period, with the operative word being TRY.

The weather has complicated my routine. I usually jog or walk late in the afternoon, but these days either it’s too hot to do so or it’s raining. So I’ve decided to pick up pickleball. Yup, that identity-crisis sport that can’t decide whether it’s badminton, tennis, or ping-pong.

Now can you see where I’m going with this?

The pain that is causing me to hobble is all too real, and I am trying to determine the culprit without consulting my doctor. So far, I have arrived at two main suspects.

Age is not one of them. Turning 50 is hardly debilitating. I would know. I’ve been there twice. That’s why I’m zeroing in on my recent diet. To offset my weight gain, I have been eating a lot of purine-rich fish lately, particularly bigeye tuna, bigeye scad, and milkfish. So I might actually be suffering from gout in the knee, since I can barely bend it or put pressure on it, especially the left one. Again, I am self-diagnosing. So I could be wrong. Or — and it’s a big OR — it could be muscle soreness. I have been playing pickleball early in the morning, making sudden lunges and abrupt stops for hours on end.

Either way, I have been trying to buy a plaster containing a nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug to cover the affected area(s). So far, I have been unsuccessful.

I hope to get to the bottom of things as soon as possible. I don’t know how much longer I can manage. And I have no idea where I stored those freaking canes.