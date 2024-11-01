Briones: Marcos Jr. on the vice president’s latest tirade

Apparently the issue doesn’t want to die. Not yet, anyway.

I thought the public had forgotten about Vice President Sara Duterte’s earlier threat that she would have the body of the late dictator Ferdinand Marcos Sr. excavated from the Libingan ng mga Bayani (Heroes’ Cemetery) and then dumped in the West Philippine Sea.

I couldn’t believe she would have the gall to utter such nonsense. Maybe she was suffering from verbal diarrhea that day, which would explain why she couldn’t stop herself.

Or maybe she was just deflecting.

If the latter was the case, then that would explain why she would want all eyes -- and ears -- on her. That way, the public wouldn’t be focusing on the skeletons that have slowly been creeping out of the closet of her father, former President Rodrigo Duterte, regarding his war against illegal drugs and the alleged extrajudicial killings that happened as a result.

Maybe she didn’t want the public to realize that not everything was as it seemed.

To be honest, I don’t know what to believe anymore.

However, I did embrace her father’s anti-illegal drugs campaign from day one.

You see, the selling of shabu was rampant in my neighborhood back then. Dealers were pushing out in the open. The problem had become so pervasive it had entrenched itself in society. Many people started having an almost fatalistic attitude toward it.

So when Duterte vowed that he would put a stop to the practice, I immediately jumped on the bandwagon.

And despite the problem not going away one year into his administration -- after his campaign promise that he would eradicate illegal drugs in three to six months -- I still supported the war against drugs. And I don’t think I was alone.

Were there casualties? Of course. Were there collateral damages? Unfortunately, yes. Was there public uproar and outright condemnation?

What do you think?

The narrative, though, has changed considerably since President Duterte stepped down from office. It’s almost unrecognizable. Some of the rumors out there are so unfounded I wouldn’t dare repeat them here.

Maybe that was the vice president’s intent after all. Maybe she wanted to quash rumors hence she cast that ridiculous bait hoping the President would bite.

Then again, we don’t really know what goes on in other people’s minds, let alone a Duterte’s.

Lest we forget, Sara is the daughter of the man who once called Pope Francis “son of a whore” when the latter’s visit to Manila in 2015 caused heavy traffic jams.

This is the same guy who compared himself to Adolf Hitler, claiming he’d be “happy” to slaughter millions of addicts in the country.

To say the family is known for bombastic statements is an understatement.

I don’t know why they do it. Maybe it’s for the shock value. Or maybe they just want to expose the hyprocisy in society.

Let’s face it: they’re saying what many people are actually thinking but are too afraid to express.

Or maybe the vice president was just joking. But who would find the exhumation of a body funny? I don’t see anyone laughing.

Either way, Sara has failed to get a reaction from President Marcos -- which is quite laughable in itself.

Imagine dropping a bombshell and having the intended target not even flinch.

Joke or not, the President chose to ignore Sara’s latest tirade.

Don’t you see the irony?

When asked to comment on her “threats” following a mass at the Libingan ng mga Bayani on All Saints’ Day on Friday, Nov. 1, 2024, the President’s reply was, “I’d rather not. Thank you.”

If that’s not one way to kill an issue, I don’t know what is.