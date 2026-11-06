Briones: Midterm gains and long-term pains

In March this year, Washington threatened to sever and halt all trade with the Iberian country after it blocked its airspace for US and Israeli operations against Iran. It also condemned Madrid for refusing to raise defense spending.

The Spanish government basically shrugged its shoulders and pointed out that EU trade policy is not unilaterally handled by Washington.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk viewed the Democrats’ victory “as a positive development for American democracy.”

His sentiment was echoed by Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store, who described the results “as a powerful political signal that American voters wanted a change in direction.”

Joining them was Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf, who noted the results reflect an American rejection of war driven by moral concerns and economic pressures.

As expected, Beijing dismissed the election as a purely internal issue and restated its willingness to foster constructive bilateral ties

I’ve been scouring the internet for the Danish prime minister’s reaction, but I couldn’t find any. I was interested in Mette Frederiksen’s thoughts after Trump threatened to annex Greenland last January. Although tensions de-escalated after the US, Denmark and Greenland, a self-governing territory within the Kingdom of Denmark, signed a trilateral defense agreement in September, I’m still not sure if the latter parties were under duress when they signed it.

Last Thursday night, Nov. 5, during the monthly gathering of the A2Z Runners Club, some of us discussed how this recent development could impact the Philippine economy, if at all.

One pointed to the price of oil dropping sharply following the Democratic sweep in the midterm elections.

According to the Washington Post, oil prices “hit two-month low.” The Telegraph wrote that “the price of a barrel of Brent, the global benchmark, fell as much as 10 percent to US$93 a barrel by Wednesday evening, while WTI (West Texas Intermediate) was down more than eight percent to US$88.”

But we all agreed that a diplomatic resolution is needed to end the war in the Middle East if we want local inflation to go down.

Right now, prices of basic goods continue to go up, while salaries have hardly moved at all. It doesn’t help that the peso is at an all-time low against the US dollar, which doesn’t help our purchasing power for imported goods.

But not all is gloom and doom.

After all, a weak peso helps our exporters, as it makes Filipino products cheaper and more competitive in the global market, unless they are heavily dependent on imported raw materials that would offset profit gains.

Overseas Filipino workers and members of the Business Process Outsourcing sector can also rest assured that they’re pockets will not be hurt by this development since most of them earn in US dollars.

Still, what does this mean to the average Filipino? We all know these external pressures only complement existing localized problems. And until we address these, we can only sit back and hope, and pray, that things will work out right for us.

We can start by voting wisely in the 2028 presidential election. But with the current picks available, we still end up getting caught between a rock and a hard place.