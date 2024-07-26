Briones: Misgendering and the oval’s reopening

The week has been interesting, to say the least. But two things stood out.

And no it wasn’t President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s State of the Nation Address, which I found almost surreal.

How many flood control projects did his administration complete? More than 5,500? Apparently, all of them are located outside the National Capital Region. When I checked the news Thursday, many parts of Metro Manila were inundated in floodwater after typhoon Carina dumped torrential monsoon rains.

I just hope my family and friends who live in the capital are safe and sound.

Meanwhile, I’m still waiting for my eyebrows to get down from the stratosphere.

So what interesting things happened this week?

Well, lest I be accused of ignoring the elephant in the room, one of them has to be the mall incident involving misgendering.

Now many of you probably are not familiar with the word. And I don’t blame you. It’s more popular in well-to-do countries whose populations have too much time in their hands to worry about what really counts like being able to eat three full meals a day or having a roof over their heads.

You know… stuff like that.

So what is misgendering?

According to healthline.com, it occurs “when you intentionally or unintentionally refer to a person, relate to a person, or use language to describe a person that doesn’t align with their affirmed gender.”

Say that again?

I am not going to delve into this subject too much, especially since the “villain” in this ongoing saga is a former colleague, whom I find to be very witty, intelligent and funny. Plus, I don’t know the whole story. I find it ironic that majority of the negative reactions came from people who barely know Jude Bacalso.

Perhaps Jude was having a bad day. Sh-it happens, you know. That’s why I refuse to let one incident change what and how I think of Jude.

But let me just point out that misgendering is not illegal in this country. It’s not a crime. So what’s the point of chastising someone who hasn’t done anything wrong in the eyes of the law?

According to Robert Charles Lee from quora. com, “If we start to illegalize our perception of someone’s gender (and ultimately it is our perception versus theirs), then it opens the floodgates to litigation over feelings and sensibilities. And how are we to enforce this? Even more importantly, what might be the penalties – prison time, fines, what?”

I agree. Anyway, I trust the Filipinos to do the right thing.

We are known to be resilient, especially those who don’t fit in the four gender categories recognized by our society. They will survive and they will thrive because they are strong in their convictions. Being misgendered is the least of their problems.

At the end of the day, though, I don’t think many people would mind using the pronoun someone prefers to be called. I don’t think people would go out of their way to misgender anyone. But if they do, the misgendereed person will just have to chin up and accept that there are others who don’t believe in the same things that he or she does. And you can’t force them to do so.

With that said, I might have an idea how that might feel -- not on being misgendered -- but on continuing to be mistaken for a man in my early forties.

Oh, the dread.

So. What was the other thing that stood out this week?

Well, the reopening of the track oval at the Cebu City Sport Center, silly.

It has been more than 14 months since I last stepped foot on its rubber surface. And boy (or should I say, girl?), did it feel strange.

For one thing, it’s a little too bouncy to my liking. But I shouldn’t complain. I finally got what I wanted. I should just be grateful, and I am, even though management will again close the facility for a month to make way for the Pasigarbo and repairs.