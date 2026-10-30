Briones: Not exactly adulting

But as I get older, there’s no escaping it. I have to start acting my age.

Today’s column is about me getting – oh, I’m loath to say it, so I won’t – but you know what I mean? We are well into Scorpio season and I am a full-blooded Scorpio so, yes, I will be celebrating my -- ahem -- birthday soon.

I remember a time when I was 36 for almost a decade. I only managed to pull that off because I have close-knit friends, who, God bless them, not only tolerated my delusion but also encouraged others to humor me even when the ravages of time started to show.

A very good friend, the late Maxi Pre, even continued to perpetuate the deception years later. Sometimes I had to take him aside and quietly remind him that I had moved on because no one, unless they were blind, would believe it otherwise.

Pila na man diay ka karon, pre (How old are you now), I remember him asking. Forty, I replied with a straight face. And so I stayed 40 for a couple of years or so.

But the years have taken their toll. Until now, I still can’t get over losing my luxuriant, thick, wavy hair. If you’re wondering why I continue to mourn its loss, you’d understand if you had witnessed my resplendent chevelure in person.

I know. It’s hard to believe but my hair had an effect on people. I don’t want to list what these were in case you accuse me of boasting, but it did. Okay, you forced it out of me.

There was this one time, back in my late 20s when I was already working at the SunStar newsroom as a copyeditor, a female colleague, who shall remain unnamed, suddenly blurted out how much she liked my hair – and if you’re reading this, don’t you dare deny it – and then went on to describe why. She did catch me off guard. I knew I had a great head of hair but to actually mesmerize someone with it was very humbling.

Really.

But there’s no point in hanging on to something that has been lost. I have moved on, albeit reluctantly. Sometimes, though, when gripped by a whiff of nostalgia, I rummage through my old photos – and yes, Gen Z, we had colored photos during my time – so I can relive that moment.

Still, I am not getting any younger, that’s for sure. I now have people asking me why I walk limpingly. And I stare at them, wondering whatever they mean. But apparently I do. Sometimes. I am not consciously aware of it, but, according to them, it happens right after I get up suddenly. And it usually occurs in the mornings.

So I choose to interpret my afternoon mobility as medical vindication. As you all know, I walk to and from work. I also go to the oval at least five times a week to walk or jog a minimum of five kilometers, depending on my current weight. I jog when I weigh less and walk when I gain. It’s better for the knees, trust me.

Now, if that’s not adulting, I don’t know what is.

Aside from my hair, I also miss my 20/20 vision. Oh, I know I had glasses back in high school, but that was just for astigmatism. I only insisted on getting one because I thought it would make me look older. Oh, the irony. If I could only talk to my Grade 8 self, I would tell myself to enjoy my adolescence and not be in such a rush to be an adult.

Who would have thought that I would be spending the better part of my adult years desperately hanging on to my youth? For the most part, that was okay because I had that mane on top of my head.

Come to think of it, a deteriorating eyesight isn’t all that bad. When I look in front of a mirror, I make sure to take off my glasses. That way the reflection in front of me is a blur. I don’t notice the lines. The dullness. The rough texture. Things I never had to consider back in the day.

I am learning to accept everything that comes with aging. I am starting to embrace the idea of being old. There. I said it. In fact, I already have an idea what kind of “old” I am going to be. My goal is to be the politically incorrect, cantankerous uncle, who is perpetually rude to people I don’t know.

It’s not exactly adulting. It’s more like aging. And I suck at that, too.