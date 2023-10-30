Briones: One day in a life of a quinquagenarian

I set my alarm for 7:45 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 30, 2023, which was quite unusual since I don’t usually wake up until past 10.

But Oct. 30 was a special day.

It was the first Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE) since May 2018, and I was co-hosting SunStar Cebu’s live coverage of the event on social media with Mildred Galarpe at 9 a.m.

I actually didn’t get out of bed until 8:26 a.m. but I still managed to reach the office after a very quick, I mean really quick shower.

The live coverage was, well, live. Were there any glitches? You bet. But then the show must go on and go on it did. For over two hours. Sitting on a high, wooden stool. Was it uncomfortable? Again, you bet.

But I’m pretty sure I had a much better time compared to the elderly and persons with disability who had to climb several flights of stairs to exercise their right to suffrage.

Even Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama, who was caught on camera casting his ballot on the fourth floor of the Guadalupe Elementary School, pointed out the difficulty the climb posed on those who had problems with mobility.

Don’t get me wrong. Rama, who is in his 70s, was not referring to himself. Despite his age, the mayor is light on his feet. “Spry” is the word I like to describe him.

Meanwhile, a source told me his mentor/nemesis voted on the ground floor of the same building.

Go figure.

During my watch, it turned out the main concern was accessibility. And that was confined mainly to lowland Cebu City, which has many multi-storied school buildings. Which was good news if you were in charge of securing the elections.

At 11 a.m., the Police Regional Office 7, Central Command and the Comelec 7 announced that the BSKE was generally peaceful and safe.

After my shift ended, I decided to buy cat food for, well, my cats. It was a good thing an agrivet store a few minutes’ walk from the office was open. Then I purchased my maintenance medicines at a nearby pharmacy before proceeding to have lunch at one of those fried chicken joints that leave your clothes smelling like used oil afterwards.

A 01K modern jeep stopped just as I stepped out of the establishment. With the exact fare of P15 and a bag of cat food clutched in one hand, I hopped on board. Although “squeezed” would have been a better description of the condition inside. I stood almost throughout the entire ride, which was like one of those found in an amusement park.

The driver was -- how shall I put it nicely? -- in a hurry. That, or he was a formula racer in his past life because he weaved in and out of traffic at breakneck speed.

I was forced to hang on for dear life, as I lurched. First forward, and then backward.

“Mora’g nakatama ma na imong drayber,” I told the conductor, who must have noticed my SunStar shirt which I wore during the live coverage and which, by that time, reeked of cheap fried chicken.

I would like to believe he didn’t say anything because my presence intimidated him, but I had a feeling he was just ignoring a cantankerous quinquagenarian.

As we neared my destination, I said “lugar” twice before the modern jeep stopped. I glared at the conductor who stared right back as I got out.

I flung open the gate, and marched inside without looking back. While I composed myself, I opened my hand and noticed three P5 coins.

I forgot to pay the fare.