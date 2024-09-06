Briones: Pogo and the ‘Chinese connection’

Earlier this year, during President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s State of the Nation Address, he announced that he was banning Philippine offshore gaming operators (Pogos) due to their involvement in illegal activities.

The news was welcomed by several lawmakers, including one who described the move as a victory for peace, order and the honor of the Filipino people.

To be honest, I have no idea what the lawmaker was talking about considering Pogos have minimal interaction with the local populace since almost if not all their clients are abroad, or, in this case, in mainland China.

This would explain why China issued a “rare” compliment to the Marcos administration for the development, albeit belatedly.

To those who do not know, China bans all forms of gambling and has been cracking down on its citizens who engage in overseas gambling businesses, including Pogos.

I was also told by a source that Beijing earlier requested Malacañang’s assistance to root out this evil, which has addicted millions of Chinese nationals.

As far as I’m concerned, no Juan or Maria de la Cruz was ever corrupted by a Pogo. Unwillingly, that is. Because let’s face it, there are many out there who are willing to do almost anything for easy money.

But that’s not the point I’m trying to make here.

The way this issue has played out in the media is very misleading. Thankfully, SunStar Cebu has included the Pogos’ background in its stories to avoid any confusion.

Other media outlets have been quick to report the various crimes associated with unlicensed Pogos, such as illegal drug activities, scam operations and physical abuse of workers, but what they leave out is that the victims are not Filipinos. Although I’m not quite sure about the drug part, but you know what I mean?

Take for example the recent raid in Lapu-Lapu City.

Authorities initially went to a hotel in Barangay Agus to rescue Indonesian nationals who were allegedly held there against their will. And yes, they found them along with a lot of Chinese nationals and some from Myanmar. They also discovered gadgets that were reportedly used for illicit activities like love scams, whatever that is.

Authorities came up with a lot of allegations but hardly any explanation on who the real victims were. It’s no wonder then that readers, listeners and watchers would automatically assume that Filipinos were the intended targets.

Of course, the issue is muddled by Uncle Sam die-hards who have become Sinophobe converts and don’t distinguish between apples and oranges.

Frankly, there is a big difference between what is going at the South China Sea and illegal offshore gaming operators. One is being perpetrated by the Chinese government while the other is masterminded by corrupt Chinese officials and criminals.

I am in no way defending Beijing’s incursions in the West Philippine Sea but there should be context when discussing the Pogo issue, especially with dismissed Bamban, Tarlac mayor Alice Guo back in the Philippines after fleeing to Indonesia.

CNN referred to her as a possible sleeper spy from China, an “asset” for Beijing. Never mind that throughout the article it discussed her links to criminal organizations in China and not to the Chinese government.

CNN, of course, is an American media outlet. It’s no secret that in the past few years, there has been growing resentment against China in the US and its allies, the Philippines included. And it’s not the first time that Americans have been threatened by the “Yellow Peril” and acted on it.

In the late 1800s, the US Congress passed the Chinese Exclusion Act that restricted Chinese immigration. The furor refused to die down, prompting the US government to curtail immigration of all Asians by passing the Asian Exclusion Act of 1924, which would explain why Filipinos only account for merely one percent of the total US population in 2022.

But I digress.

I know there are people out there trying to drum up anti-Chinese sentiment, swallowing the American narrative hook, line and sinker.

I say this because I have a feeling that in the next few days, some politicians will issue motherhood statements condemning the “Chinese connection” to the Pogo issue and extolling the need to protect Filipino virtue and all.

Hopefully, I’m wrong.