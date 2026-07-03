Briones: Running out of time

Back in elementary school, time was measured in seconds. You sat in a sweltering classroom, staring out at an empty playground, counting the minutes until the bell would finally ring and you could go back to playing marbles. Summer felt like a distant promise that would never arrive.

Now it’s the opposite. Years whiz past like a speeding jeepney trying to beat the red light. And just like that, we’re in July.

Many people, especially those who hold public office, have not moved on from the fatal school shooting in Tacloban City on June 22, where three students were killed and several others wounded after two boys, aged 14 and 15, allegedly opened fire inside San Jose National High School. The entire country was left shocked and traumatized, and rightly so.

Horrific? It was. But turning schools into mini-totalitarian states is not the answer.

In response, the Department of Education (DepEd) has rolled out new learner behavior guidelines that classify bomb threats and even bomb jokes, along with the carrying of deadly weapons, as “third-level” or gravest offenses, punishable by non-readmission for a first offense and exclusion for a second. In other words, a single dumb comment from a teenager — however unacceptable — could now be enough to keep them from enrolling again in the same school the following year.

No, I’m not defending bomb jokes. But when we treat immature speech with penalties that can derail a young person’s education, while officials implicated in multi-billion-peso flood control scams remain unscathed, something feels upside down. The contrast is hard to ignore.

Is it just me, or do these harsh measures smell like deflection?

Expecting heads to roll in major corruption cases has long felt like an exercise in wishful thinking. Everyone knows the rot is systemic. Fixing it would require a serious overhaul of how public funds are planned, awarded, and audited, and a willingness to hold even powerful allies to account. That means transparent procurement, independent audits that the public can actually see and a justice system that pursues cases to the end instead of quietly letting them die.

Corruption is not the only urgent problem staring us in the face.

Take the weather. Pagasa has warned that there is now more than a 60 percent chance that the ongoing El Niño will intensify into a “very strong” or even “super” El Niño by the last quarter of this year. That likely means record-high temperatures, prolonged dry spells, serious water stress and fewer but stronger, more destructive typhoons.

Pagasa itself has said this extreme weather will cause agricultural losses and raise the risk of heat-related illness and disease. I don’t know about you, but I’m more worried about what that will do to food prices — already elevated since conflicts in the Middle East rattled global markets — than almost anything else.

Even if there is technically enough food to go around, scarcity in key areas and disrupted supply chains will push prices through the roof. You don’t need to be an economist to understand that when harvests shrink and transport costs go up, the ordinary Filipino’s dinner table takes the first hit.

We can’t just keep our fingers crossed. Not this time.

In the coming days, I want to hear from our local governments, not just in the metro but throughout the province. I want to know what concrete measures they are taking now: water-rationing plans, support for farmers, contingency funds for price spikes and clear protocols for heat emergencies. I want to hear from Malacañang how it intends to shield every Filipino household, especially the poorest, from the worst impacts of this looming climate and food crisis.

Ensuring student safety is a noble and necessary goal. It should include tighter control over firearms, better counseling services and serious anti-bullying programs — not just harsher punishments for kids who say the wrong thing. But it should not become an excuse to pour resources into surveillance and security theater while underinvesting in disaster preparedness, agriculture, and social safety nets.

If government can act quickly to threaten the futures of students who crack reckless jokes, it should move even faster to publish El Niño contingency plans, protect farmers, stabilize food prices and finally push corruption cases past the usual wall of impunity. That is where urgency truly belongs.

Here is one simple starting point: within the month, Malacañang and every provincial government should release publicly accessible El Niño response plans — with clear budgets, timelines and responsibilities — that citizens and media can monitor. If they can standardize discipline rules for schools, they can certainly standardize something that might keep people from going hungry.

Again, the weather and runaway inflation are just two of many worst-case scenarios that need immediate, undivided public attention.

The clock is ticking. Tick. Tock.