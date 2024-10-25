Briones: The return of the comeback?

How many of you remember Debold Sinas?

He was director of the Police Regional Office (PRO) 7 for a year and four months. Although PRO 7 has jurisdiction over Central Visayas, its headquarters is in Cebu City.

I never met him in person even though he once visited the SunStar newsroom. And boy was that a spectacle. It was like he commandeered the whole office, bringing along several van-full of tall, muscular, clean-cut men in uniform with chiseled cheekbones who would not be out of place in an action movie.

To be fair, they were all very polite. They did not, in any way, interfere with our work. They were just there to secure Sinas.

From whom, I really had no idea. I guess they thought the office janitor and the handful of editors who were on duty that day – I’m pretty sure it was a weekend -- would suddenly rush the police official and tackle him to the ground. Then his retinue would join in and the whole floor would be covered in bodies writhing in slow motion as groans escaped their bloodied lips.

Oh, don’t be so prude. It was what everybody talked about behind his back. Not the orgy, I don’t mean that. But there were lingering questions about Sinas’ orientation, if you get my drift. Not that any of that mattered.

I believed then that what he did behind closed doors was none of the public’s business. Of course, if he was plotting to kill “enemies” of the state, then that was another thing entirely.

Let’s face it, I can joke about it now because he’s no longer in power. Trust me, I would never dare poke fun of him when he was still PRO 7 director.

However, Sinas was very good at handling his image. His private life was kept entirely private. I would even go as far as to say that he was a darling of the press.

Oh come on. Members of the police beat never wrote anything bad about Sinas. Of course, I could be wrong as it was so long ago. If that’s the case, I’d forego drinking for one night. Those who know me know how much of a sacrifice that is for me.

Am I judging my colleagues? Not at all. As I said, Sinas was a master at forging relationships. You can’t make up negative stuff about someone if that someone did not do anything wrong. And he was very careful about his image. I’m sure he was aware of the snide comments behind his back, but he ignored them.

What the public saw was a police official, with an avuncular aura about him, who always looked dapper in his freshly ironed uniform.

I wrote about him in my column back in 2018. That was when he confirmed that one of the reasons businessman Peter Lim continued to elude authorities was because of his “links to police officers who may be protecting him.”

What chutzpah. In the middle of the Duterte administration’s drug war, he made an admission that implicated the police. Did I gush? Heck, yeah.

We were talking about major pogi points and media mileage.

It was such a contrast to Royina Garma, who headed the Cebu City Police Office during that time.

Garma was the wicked witch of the West to Sinas’ teddy bear.

Until now I don’t understand the vitriol against her. Why is she being singled out? There were others with probably more blood on their hands and yet, all the hate was and is directed at her. Perhaps it has something to do with her being a woman.

Now I just read that the House quad comm plans to summon Sinas about his links to killings and other atrocities. It would appear that the retired police official does have skeletons in his closet, after all.