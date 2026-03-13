Briones: Surviving day one of the CBRT

I know — simultaneous, contrasting reactions to the same matter. If you think that’s impossible, all you have to do is listen to US President Donald Trump. He does it all the time: contradicts himself in the same breath. I guess you could call it “Trumpism.”

If you still have no idea what I’ve been yammering about, don’t worry; it was intentional. I want you to experience what residents of Cebu City have been experiencing since the announcement that the city would be home to the country’s first-ever Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) system: waiting with bated breath.

When it was announced in February 2026 that Package 1 of the Cebu BRT project’s first phase would begin operations on Friday, March 13, it hardly caused a stir among commuters. Because, let’s face it: how many times has the opening been postponed?

Seeing personnel from the Cebu City Transportation Office (CCTO) installing lane dividers along Osmeña Blvd. late Thursday night actually made my heart skip a beat. Not out of excitement, but because I was so mesmerized that I nearly tripped on the sidewalk. Government employees working after dark are such a rarity that I honestly thought the species had gone extinct years ago.

But there they were, and there I was. Like star-crossed lovers. That’s when it hit me: the surreal experience warranted a stiff drink. A nice bottle of rum should do. And trust me, it did.

When I woke up the next day, the first thing on my mind was that the traffic along Osmeña Blvd. must be horrendous. I also fervently hoped those illegally parked vehicles would be gone. Of course, I never really thought that. Who would, first thing in the morning?

Anyway, when I finally passed by that stretch of road from Uytengsu St. to the intersection at R.R. Landon, I witnessed traffic mayhem. Bedlam, even. “Pandemonium” also came to mind, although, come to think of it, they are all synonyms for the same thing. But you get the drift.

My heart went out to the commuters, especially those stuck inside hot, traditional public utility jeepneys (PUJs). My heart also went out to the drivers, who would probably go home with no change to spare because their entire day’s earnings went toward fuel and “boundary” payments.

And where were the traffic enforcers? I didn’t see a single one on my way to the office on foot around 3 p.m. Maybe they were hiding in the shade — not that I’d blame them. It was blistering hot, after all. Even CCTO employees deserve a certain degree of comfort, despite their wanton, selective implementation of traffic rules. They’re only human; of flesh and blood they’re made — to quote the Human League. Humans, born to make mistakes.

So, where was I? Oh yes, the first day of operations for Package 1 of the Cebu BRT’s first phase. All 2.38 kilometers of it, from the Cebu South Bus Terminal along N. Bacalso Ave. to the front of the Capitol building along Osmeña Blvd. Obviously, that stretch only forms part of the route; otherwise, it wouldn’t make sense. Hence, the initial route runs from Il Corso at the South Road Properties to the I.T. Park in Barangay Apas.

I can’t question the timing, since the authorities had no idea that Trump and his buddy Netanyahu would bomb Iran and cause a massive surge in fuel prices. But that’s one factor that authorities should look into if they want this project to be a success. I can’t believe I’m suggesting this, but maybe the government should postpone the opening until the situation in the Middle East improves — or at least until fuel prices go back to their pre-unprovoked-illegal-attack level.

It’s really unfair to add to the burden of public transportation drivers and the commuters who will be forced to bear the brunt of the inevitable fare hike. Because, and for once I agree, there will be one. According to transport leaders, some drivers have already stopped plying their routes after their daily earnings fell below sustainable levels. That translates to fewer PUJs and taxis on the road — and a very long walk home for the rest of us.

Not that it would affect me. After all, I walk to and from work every day.