Briones: Systematic sins and small transgressions

And just like that, it’s 2026. I bet many Cebuanos just want to move on with their lives and forget that 2025 ever happened. Although, that may be difficult for some, especially for those who continue to languish in evacuation centers after having lost all their worldly possessions or loved ones during twin calamities that battered the province in the latter part of the year.

Somebody asked me if I made any resolutions. I haven’t. I stopped that charade a long time ago when I realized that you don’t always have to set your goals at the beginning of the year; you can do that anytime. Perhaps a better question would be: what would I like to see happen in 2026?

World peace? Nah. Who am I kidding?

But I do hope tensions in this part of the world will ease in the months to come. Geographically speaking, the Philippines isn’t exactly in a good position at the moment. It’s like we’re caught between a rock and a hard place. Trust me, peace is in our best interest.

I hope no warmongering politician in the capital will rattle a certain northern neighbor’s cage to divert public attention from the ongoing investigation into government corruption. Because let’s face it, the average Juan seems to have the attention span of a fleeting butterfly — and I don’t mean to insult the butterfly.

So, where was I?

Ah yes. Corruption. In Transparency International’s 2024 Corruption Perceptions Index, the Philippines placed third in Southeast Asia (out of 11), behind only Cambodia and Myanmar, and 18th in Asia overall (out of 45). We received a score of 33 out of 100, with 0 representing a “highly corrupt” public sector and 100 being “very clean.”

Actually, the Philippine Institute for Development Studies and various watchdogs said the country loses at least P700 billion to P1.4 trillion a year to corruption across all levels of government, “from procurement and ghost projects to bribery, smuggling and political patronage.” It’s systemic for some, a way of life for others. To say that’s a lot would be the understatement of a lifetime.

I’m ashamed to admit that I was an enabler last year, but it’s not what you might think. I made a left turn on a “no left turn” street somewhere in the metro and was flagged by a traffic enforcer. I, of course, apologized and waited for him to issue me a ticket. But he ended up explaining to me the “hassle” it would entail if he did that. Naïve as I am, I drew a blank — until I realized what he was getting at.

Don’t get me wrong; I don’t normally condone such things. However — and it’s a big HOWEVER — I was amused by his chutzpah. I asked him how much it would cost me, and he quickly reminded me that it was against the law for him to make any solicitation, which left me wondering what the heck we were doing. He then said the amount was up to me.

You had to be there to appreciate the repartee, which was why I got down from my moral high horse, gave him some money, and told him to go buy something to eat.

So, that was my little transgression. I’m not trying to make excuses; I’m just trying to show how easy it is to fall into the pitfall. Still, I often wonder how the real culprits manage to sleep at night. Come to think of it, they must sleep extremely well if they can afford a Palais Royal bed from Kluft while tucked in ultra-high-end Italian linens from Frette. Obviously, the word “conscience” is not in their vocabulary. And even if it is, they’re very good at ignoring it.

As for me, I stopped wanting things I don’t have a long time ago, trading money and ambition in exchange for peace of mind. Sometimes I wonder if I made the right choice. Let’s face it: peace of mind won’t exactly fund a European vacation or buy me a hybrid pickup. Then I remind myself to stop with the “what ifs.” Regrets? Yeah, I’ve had a few. But then again, too few to mention.

So, do I have a fervent wish for this new year? Of course. Please spare us from deadly calamities. I know I can’t do anything about force majeure, but I don’t want to be jolted out of my senses by another tremor. I don’t want to wake up — with a massive hangover, mind you — to find out that some communities have been washed away by flash floods.

I confided in a friend that I might be suffering from some mental disorder because I find myself crying for no apparent reason — like when I am chopping an onion.