Briones: The accidental gambler

Last week, SunStar Cebu conducted an online poll asking the public if small town lottery (STL) ought to be banned.

Strangely enough, an overwhelming majority were in favor of getting rid of what some quarters describe as the “democratized form of the grassroots-based lottery and charity.”

I scrolled down the comments and was relieved to discover that it was nothing personal. Meaning, it wasn’t just STL that they wanted to get rid of, it was all forms of gambling.

I know some people think of gambling as the root of all evil. And who can blame them? Many fortunes have been lost, careers ruined, relationships strained or destroyed and all because of men, and women, who get addicted to this vice.

Do I gamble?

Yes. Every day. During my daily walk to the office. I drop by my suki STL outlet and place a bet on 3-D lotto for the 2 p.m. draw. And only for the 2 p.m. draw. And that’s all.

I don’t play cards. Not anymore, at least. I don’t do mahjong. Again, been there done that. Casino? I shy away from the free pica-pica. I’m on a diet. Online games? I don’t even know what Dota and Mobile Legends are.

I also don’t expect to win. In fact, I haven’t seen any return on my investment for more than two years. And, believe it or not, part of me is actually relieved.

It doesn’t make any sense, I know. But let me explain.

You see, one time I won big. I don’t mean petty change. I mean, big, big. Then in less than a week, the government announced a nationwide lockdown because of the Covid pandemic.

Hmm. I guess I was just lucky that I had extra cash to help me weather the difficult months ahead.

The next time I won big, super typhoon Odette struck and devastated Cebu two days later. I didn’t even have time to deposit the cash.

Again, how lucky was I to have hidden the money under my mattress. I didn’t have to go through the trouble of lining up outside the bank to withdraw.

Was it just coincidence that I won oodles only to have a life-altering event happen so soon after? And not once, but twice.

What if the next time I win—big, that is—an asteroid the size of Greenland will come crashing into Earth? What then?

Now you understand why I think the way I do. But you’re also probably wondering, if I am reluctant about winning, why do I still bother to place bets every day? I have to admit, the thought has passed my mind several times. But I seem to always come up with viable excuses. Let me explain.

For starters, the STL is smack along my route. There’s no avoiding it unless I take a half-kilometer detour. So it’s just not practical. And on that very rare occasion when I head to the office from somewhere else, the STL operator is just a chat away.

I’m not very familiar with many of the smartphone’s features, but I am adept at sending messages on Messenger. Plus the STL operator accepts online payment.

Two years I could barely turn on a smartphone. Now, I engage in cashless transactions.

Who would have thought I would come such a long way because of accidental gambling.

Ahem.