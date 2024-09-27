Briones: The breakup of a tandem

With the start of the filing of the certificate of candidacy (COC) for the May midterm elections just a few days away, I’m sure speculations will continue to rise on who is running for what position.

The political landscape here in Cebu City has been interesting, to say the least, since Mayor Michael Rama was preventively suspended for six months and his vice mayor, Raymond Alvin Garcia, took over as acting mayor.

Cracks immediately began to appear in their once formidable alliance after the acting mayor took a different path in handling City Hall affairs, which ruffled Rama’s feathers.

I thought there was still a chance the two would kiss and make up until Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2024, when Garcia’s political party Kusug held an oath-taking ceremony and induction of new officers.

The acting mayor, when asked about the future of the Rama-Garcia tandem, responded, “Anything is possible.”

I thought that meant there were backroom deals that we, members of the public, were not privy to, naively ignoring the fact that “anything” could also mean the dissolution of their union.

The very next day, Rama, when asked if his tandem with Garcia was over, was not exactly forthright, but at least he didn’t go through his usual rigmarole. Instead, he turned to his coterie of supporters who were present during a gathering his party organized. They answered, “Yes.” To which, the mayor said, “That’s it.”

That’s it?

It was hard to believe that Rama could be a man of such few words. I remember listening to him for several minutes and still not know what the heck he was talking about in the end.

I’m not saying he’s incomprehensible. I just believe the mayor exists on an entirely different plane, where he controls the very fabric of reality. Never mind if that leaves the rest of us scratching our heads in wonder and closing our dropped jaws.

Still, everything is up in the air until those who are interested in running file their COCs starting on Oct. 1. But even then, nothing is etched in stone, especially here in the Philippines.

As they say, “This is quite a game, politics. There are no permanent enemies, and no permanent friends, only permanent interests.”

Rama and Garcia were indeed strange bedfellows. “Day and night” was how some incumbent councilors described the difference in their handling of City Hall affairs.

Which is why I admire and have the utmost respect for politicians. I know what they do is not easy. Aside from not having any BFFs, they’re responsible for thousands if not millions of people who want a roof over their heads, food on their tables, a good-paying job to support their families, and the list goes on and on and on.

The demands of their job are quite challenging, especially when they “serve” such fickle constituents, many of whom expect something in return for their support.

“Quid pro quo, Clarice.”

If only we lived in a world where a young, beautiful FBI cadet tries to get an incarcerated and manipulative cannibal killer to help her catch another serial killer.