Briones: The motorcycles make sense. The price is another matter

I get their point.

Because, let’s face it, what use do motorcycles have in fighting fires? As some have pointed out, motorcycles cannot carry firefighting equipment. You may be able to attach a hose to it, but it will be a very small and short hose. It may be able to carry firefighting foam and chemicals that can cool flames, block oxygen, and prevent re-ignition, but only if these are in small containers that can fit in a two-wheeled vehicle and assuming that the BFP has them in stock.

But I also accept BFP-Lapu-Lapu Chief Logistics Edwin Dasergo’s explanation that the motorcycles “are primarily intended for daily fire safety inspections, allowing personnel to move around the city faster, particularly in areas where traffic can delay vehicles.”

That actually makes a lot of sense. Although I’m not sure the BFP used fire trucks to carry out inspections before the motorcycles were turned over to the station last Monday, Oct. 5, 2026.

In my more than 30 years living in Cebu, I have never seen a fire truck parked in front of an establishment while BFP personnel conduct fire safety inspections inside. Then again, I may be wrong. Maybe the BFP does, and for me, it may be a matter of being in the wrong place at the wrong time. Maybe.

As for Lone District Rep. Junard “Ahong” Chan’s own explanation, in response to the commenters on his Facebook post, well, you be the judge.

According to him — and I’m quoting the newspaper report — “the motorcycles were intended to support initial response and coordination, including reaching areas ahead of fire trucks, particularly narrow roads and locations difficult for larger emergency vehicles to access.”

He also said “the motorcycles could also be used to coordinate with responding units, transport personnel, and carry small emergency or rescue equipment.” The motorcycles would also allow BFP personnel “to conduct an initial assessment of an incident and relay information to responding fire units,” he said.

So far, everything the congressman said makes sense. I have to admit, it’s hard to argue with that kind of justification.

I mean, it wouldn’t be the first time that a government agency is lacking in equipment. And I guess the Lapu-Lapu City Government just wanted to help. In fact, when I made a quick search on the internet, I discovered that local government units (LGUs) nationwide have been giving assistance to their local BFPs by way of procuring supplemental gear like localized rescue apparatus and — what do you know — inspection motorcycles.

So, to the netizens whose feathers have been ruffled by the Lapu-Lapu City Government’s purchase of the motorcycles, there’s your answer.

As for concerns that the P1.24 million used to purchase the 12 motorcycles would have been better put to use buying additional fire trucks, rescue equipment, or other emergency resources, there’s a slight problem.

A new fire truck does not come cheap. Even after procurement reforms were implemented to eliminate overpricing and fast-track resource distribution, one unit still costs P13 million, based on the Department of the Interior and Local Government’s updated procurement price.

Still, the Lapu-Lapu City Government wasn’t obliged to buy one. I’m sure if it had the budget, then why not? I don’t think there’s a law stopping it from doing so. However, as we all know, an LGU has many expenses. I would assume the salaries alone of the men and women working for the City must run into the millions.

So to put everything in perspective, buying a fire truck was never on the table. A Motorstar Easy-Ride 150 P motorcycle, at P103,269 apiece, was what the City went with.

Before I continue, here’s a disclaimer: I’ve never owned a motorcycle. I can drive one if it’s automatic, but it has never been a mode of transportation for me. So that means I only know what your average Juan knows about motorcycles. I know the Hondas, the Yamahas, the Kawasakis, and the Suzukis, but I’ve never heard of the Motorstars.

So search the internet I did. And here’s what I discovered when I typed “Motorstar Easy-Ride 150 P”: the motorcycles are assembled locally by Eastworld Motor Industries Corp., which is based in Caloocan, Philippines. Their components and parts predominantly come from China.

As for the price, well, according to the information provided, if you are buying from authorized Motorstar branches within Metro Cebu, the standard automatic version costs around P71,000, while an Easy-Ride 150 P Fi, an upgraded fuel-injected variant, is priced at P81,000 to P84,000.

That’s roughly P32,000 more per unit than the standard model, or about P387,000 more across all 12. To be fair, government purchases often bundle helmets, registration, sirens, blue lights, decals, warranty and delivery, and that may well account for the difference. But if so, the City should say so. An itemized breakdown would settle the question for the netizens who are already unhappy and for the rest of us who would like to know where the money went.