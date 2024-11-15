Briones: The true-to-life drama of Cebu City politics

People who have grown tired of the usual plot twists and turns of telenovelas can rest assured they will find a more gripping drama in Cebu City politics. Aspiring scriptwriters should take note because the expression “truth is stranger than fiction” holds true here. Trust me, you can’t pull this s—t out of your derriere.

We have our own version of Coco Martin in the person of dismissed mayor Michael Rama, albeit a much older version who likes to talk in circles. But as much as I hate to admit it, he’s a far more interesting character — our Mike. Who else do you know has been to hell and back and then back to hell again?

Despite being wrongfully maligned when former President Rodrigo Duterte released his first list of narcopoliticians in 2016, Rama managed to clear his name, albeit agreeing to play second fiddle to Edgardo Labella in the 2019 elections. Still, the tandem won. Labella’s death in 2021 paved the way for Rama, his vice mayor, to return to the seat of power. Rama retained the post in 2022 by beating Margot Osmeña and Dave Tumulak in the mayoral election under a coalition. In a way, that victory was his redemption; whatever negative publicity that had been thrown at him beforehand had become moot. Rama had a tabula rasa from which to work.

Unfortunately, before he could stop and smell the roses, trouble came a-knocking. Rama 2.0 had a vision: a Singapore-like city that later grew to incorporate features of Melbourne. Not everyone was on board, though. Oh, who am I kidding? Almost everybody was scratching their heads; all they had to do was look at their surroundings.

I, on the other hand, believe I understood what he meant — at least I think I did. The problem lay in the stark difference between his dreams for the city and everyday reality; there was too much of a disconnect. It didn’t help that his supporters, some of whom have already jumped ship, would repeat his mantra every chance they got, even when the situation was farthest from the truth.

At any rate, that was the least of his worries. Rama got embroiled in a war on several fronts: he fought the Cebu Port Authority over ownership of the Compania Maritima area; he accused the Provincial Government of interfering in local issues; and he tried to replace the Metropolitan Cebu Water District board with his appointees, to name a few.

But none of these were the reasons he is where he is right now — oh no. Like all protagonists — because let’s face it, who else would it be but him? — Rama had his moment of hamartia when he and seven other city officials were preventively suspended for six months for the non-payment of salaries of four City Hall employees.

Really? He managed to stand his ground when he did the unthinkable: going against Cebu’s Iron Lady. Yet he would end up tripping on something so trivial and banal when pitted against four former city tax mappers. You see, in all tragedies, it’s always the little things that make the protagonist fall flat on his face — a problem that could have been avoided had it been properly addressed.

But that wasn’t even the definitive nail in his coffin — oh no. The Ombudsman found him guilty of nepotism and grave misconduct for appointing his two brothers-in-law to work in City Hall. If that wasn’t hubris on his part, I don’t know what is.

But wait! Did you really think the story would end there? I did say this is better than your run-of-the-mill telenovela.

Last Friday, Nov. 8, 2024, a commotion broke out at City Hall when Rama’s right-hand man, former city administrator Collin Rosell, showed up believing his preventive suspension had expired and occupied the mayor’s office after being barred from entering.

A scuffle ensued when the head of the Cebu City Police Office tried to handcuff Rosell as he resisted arrest. The whole thing was even captured on video and shared on social media for everyone to see — I swear that kind of action couldn’t be blocked.

So far, we’ve only touched on two characters in this drama. Trust me, there are so many others out there — enough to keep us riveted in our seats until Election Day in May next year. We haven’t even seen a song-and-dance number yet!